Viens fêter Halloween au Savoir-Partagé Avenue Al Cartero Salies-de-Béarn, 31 octobre 2023, Salies-de-Béarn.

Salies-de-Béarn,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

En route pour fêter Halloween avec l’équipe du Savoir-Partagé : on ne va pas s’ennuyer ! Prépare ton déguisement et viens passer un bon moment avec nous !

13h30 : maquillage enfants, jeux et goûter.

15h : séance de cinéma avec au choix : Troll 3 ou Zombillenium.

Attention, il faut s’inscrire au 05.59.38.37.01 ou lesavoirpartageassociation@gmail.com..

Avenue Al Cartero Maison des Services

Salies-de-Béarn 64270 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and celebrate Halloween with the Savoir-Partagé team: we won’t get bored! Get your costume ready and come and have a good time with us!

1:30pm: children’s face painting, games and snack.

3 p.m.: Film show with choice of Troll 3 or Zombillenium.

Please register on 05.59.38.37.01 or lesavoirpartageassociation@gmail.com.

Preparémonos para celebrar Halloween con el equipo de Savoir-Partagé: ¡no nos vamos a aburrir! ¡Prepara tu disfraz y ven a divertirte con nosotros!

13.30 h: pintacaras infantil, juegos y merienda.

15.00 h: proyección de cine a elegir: Troll 3 o Zombillenium.

Es necesario inscribirse en el 05.59.38.37.01 o en lesavoirpartageassociation@gmail.com.

Auf geht’s zur Halloween-Feier mit dem Team von Savoir-Partagé: Wir werden uns nicht langweilen! Bereite deine Verkleidung vor und verbringe eine schöne Zeit mit uns!

13:30 Uhr: Kinderschminken, Spiele und Snacks.

15 Uhr: Filmvorführung mit der Wahl zwischen: Troll 3 oder Zombillenium.

Achtung, Sie müssen sich unter 05.59.38.37.01 oder lesavoirpartageassociation@gmail.com anmelden.

