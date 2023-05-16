INITIATION AU HATHA YOGA Les Bains d’Avène, 16 mai 2023, Avène.

Cette forme de yoga, codifiée au XVe siècle, s’appuie sur une tradition plurimillénaire. Sandrine vous présentera les postures, le travail du souffle et les exercices de méditation.

10 € sur inscription ( 3 personnes minimum)

Prévoir une serviette

Proposé par l’Espace Animation Les Muriers.

2023-05-16 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-16 17:00:00. EUR.

Les Bains d’Avène

Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie



This form of yoga, codified in the 15th century, is based on a multi-millennial tradition. Sandrine will introduce you to the postures, the breath work and the meditation exercises.

10 ? on registration (3 people minimum)

Please bring a towel

Offered by the Espace Animation Les Muriers

Esta forma de yoga, codificada en el siglo XV, se basa en una tradición multimilenaria. Sandrine le iniciará en las posturas, el trabajo respiratorio y los ejercicios de meditación.

10 € al inscribirse (mínimo 3 personas)

Se ruega traer toalla

Ofrecido por el Espace Animation Les Muriers

Diese Form des Yoga wurde im 15. Jahrhundert kodifiziert und stützt sich auf eine jahrtausendealte Tradition. Sandrine wird Ihnen die Körperhaltungen, die Atemarbeit und die Meditationsübungen vorstellen.

10 ? nach Anmeldung ( mindestens 3 Personen)

Ein Handtuch mitbringen

Angeboten von Espace Animation Les Muriers

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par OT DU GRAND ORB