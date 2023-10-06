Octobre Rose 2023 – Zumba Av. des Canadiens Le Tréport, 6 octobre 2023, Le Tréport.

Le Tréport,Seine-Maritime

Initiation à la zumba avec Trép’form, au gymnase Léo Lagrange. Il faudra être vêtu d’un T-shirt rose..

2023-10-06 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-06 18:45:00. .

Av. des Canadiens Gymnase Léo Lagrange

Le Tréport 76470 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Introduction to zumba with Trép?form, at the Léo Lagrange gymnasium. You’ll need a pink T-shirt.

Iniciación a la zumba con Trép?form, en el gimnasio Léo Lagrange. Deberás llevar una camiseta rosa.

Einführung in Zumba mit Trép?form in der Sporthalle Léo Lagrange. Sie müssen ein rosa T-Shirt tragen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche