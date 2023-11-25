SHOESHINERS AUTRUCHE Toulouse, 25 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

SHOESHINERS Samedi 25 novembre, 20h30 AUTRUCHE

Les Shoeshiners jouent un rock and roll, teinté de rhythm and blues et de folk. Une version très personnelle de la musique américaine avec un set composé à 95% de composition.

Vidéo

Facebook

AUTRUCHE 1 rue André Mercadier, 31000 Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« data »: {« author »: « Bang! records », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « »Daddy you can’t » (S. Fabre) by Shoeshiners nProduced by Patrick Arpaillange at ATL StudionVerdun-sur-Garonne Released 2022-05 on Bang! RecordsnnShoeshiners are nSerge Fabre (vocals, guitar), nDominique Remaury (bass, vocals), nEtienne Grimaux (drums, vocals)nncopyright Bang! records 2022nwww.bangrecords.net », « type »: « video », « title »: « Shoeshiners « Daddy you can’t » », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RthavShdy0c/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RthavShdy0c », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtZg7KzGQj4Y7i8G3CEuQLw », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RthavShdy0c »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/Shoeshiners0/?show_switched_toast=0&show_invite_to_follow=0&show_switched_tooltip=0&show_podcast_settings=0&show_community_review_changes=0&show_community_rollback=0&show_follower_visibility_disclosure=0 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:30:00+01:00

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:30:00+01:00

Rock’n’roll Rythm’n’blues