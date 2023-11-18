Masterclass Sri Lanka with the Chef Gaayathri Sathasivam (Cuisine Lab) in English Autre lieu Genève, 18 novembre 2023, Genève.

As part of Entrepreneurship Week, the ma-terre Association, in close collaboration with Alter Start Food and Cuisine Lab, is offering you a unique programme of 5 Masterclass in ma-terre’s professional 13-burner induction kitchen at the Ferme de Budé. This represent an opportunity to meet entrepreneurs from migrant backgrounds, listening to their life stories and cooking a recipe from their native country. How have they managed to reinvent themselves through entrepreneurship and how have they turned their roots and intercultural identity into a strength? How does their knowledge serve the sustainable food transition by diversifying vegetarian cooking options and promoting Geneva’s local products?

The Masterclass with Sri Lankan chef Gaayathri Sathasivam, from Cuisine Lab, will take place in ma-terre’s professional induction kitchen at the Ferme de Budé. From her grandmother, the chef learned how to use spices, foods and recipes for traditional Sri Lankan dishes and give them all their flavour. Arriving in 2017, she hopes to open her own Sri Lankan restaurant to spread wider the knowledge of the cuisine she loves so much.

Programme :

10h : Check in & introductions

10h15 : Visit of the Budé Farm crops

10h40 : Presentation of the Chef

11h : Cooking workshop

12h : Lunch together

13h : Check out

Date et time:

Saturday 18th November 2023 (10h – 13h)

Venue

Association ma-terre (1st floor of the Budé Farm)

Chemin Moïse-Duboule 2

1209 Genève (Petit-Saconnex)

Buses 3 et 22

Inscription:

Mandatory, free with lunch included !

Limited seats for 15 personnes (for adults and accompanied teens)

Adultes

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-18T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-18T13:00:00+01:00

