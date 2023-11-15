Masterclass with Q a malaysienne-australienne chef (in English) Autre lieu Genève, 15 novembre 2023, Genève.

As part of Entrepreneurship Week, the ma-terre Association, in close collaboration with Alter Start Food and Cuisine Lab, is offering you a unique programme of 5 Masterclass in ma-terre’s professional 13-burner induction kitchen at the Ferme de Budé. This represent an opportunity to meet entrepreneurs from migrant backgrounds, listening to their life stories and cooking a recipe from their native country. How have they managed to reinvent themselves through entrepreneurship and how have they turned their roots and intercultural identity into a strength? How does their knowledge serve the sustainable food transition by diversifying vegetarian cooking options and promoting Geneva’s local produce?

Speaker

The chef Krsnamayi Maulini, called also Q, is managing the restaurants Give a Fork and The Eatery. She will share her inspired and sparkling cuisine, at the crossroads of Mexican, Malaysian, Australian and Japanese cuisine. Vegan or vegetarian, his dishes will delight everyone. Come meet her and discover surprising and delicious combinations of flavours and ingredients

Date and time:

Wednesday 15 November 2023 (6pm – 9pm)

Programme:

6pm: Welcome and introduction

6.15pm: Visit to the Budé garden

6.40pm: Life story of the chef

7 pm: Cooking workshop

8pm: Meal together

9pm: Closing

Venue:

Association ma-terre (1st floor of Budé Farm)

Chemin Moïse-Duboule 2

1209 Genève (Petit-Saconnex)

Bus 3 et 22

Inscription:

Free but reservation is mandatory (limited seats)

For adults and accompagned teenagers

Adultes

