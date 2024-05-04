Autour des albums de Bruno Heitz Bibliothèque Duranti Toulouse
Autour des albums de Bruno Heitz Bibliothèque Duranti Toulouse, samedi 4 mai 2024.
Autour des albums de Bruno Heitz Atelier créatif – DIY Samedi 4 mai, 14h30 Bibliothèque Duranti
Samedi 4 mai à 14h30
À partir de 8 ans
Inscription au 05 62 27 42 52
Bibliothèque Duranti
Bibliothèque Duranti, Toulouse 31000 Capitole / Arnaud Bernard / Carmes Haute-Garonne Occitanie
