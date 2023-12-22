Brocante de Noël Autour de l’espace Maxime Moreau Sainte-Maxime, 22 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Plongez dans la magie de Noël au bord de mer à la Brocante de Sainte-Maxime..

2023-12-22 11:00:00 fin : 2023-12-24 19:00:00. .

Autour de l’espace Maxime Moreau

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas by the sea at the Brocante de Sainte-Maxime.



You’re invited to explore a variety of treasures, perfect for the festive season. Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, festive decorations or authentic souvenirs, you’ll find it all and much more. Enjoy the enchanting atmosphere of the seaside while unearthing small finds.



The Brocante de Noël in Sainte-Maxime is the perfect place to celebrate the season in a warm and picturesque atmosphere. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Christmas by the sea!

