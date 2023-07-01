Cinéma sous les étoiles autour de la Tour Dolmayrac Dolmayrac
Cinéma sous les étoiles autour de la Tour Dolmayrac, 1 juillet 2023, Dolmayrac.
Dolmayrac,Lot-et-Garonne
Au programme :
– 19h : Apéritif offert par la municipalité
– 20h : Repas assuré par le Comité des fêtes
– 22h : Projection du film « Top Gun Maverick » derrière la Tour.
autour de la Tour
Dolmayrac 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Program:
– 7pm: Aperitif offered by the municipality
– 8pm: Meal provided by the Comité des fêtes
– 10pm: Screening of the film « Top Gun Maverick » behind the Tower
Programa:
– 19.00 h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento
– 20.00 h: Comida ofrecida por el Comité des fêtes
– 22.00 h: Proyección de la película « Top Gun Maverick » detrás de la Torre
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– 19 Uhr: Aperitif, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird
– 20 Uhr: Essen, das vom Festkomitee organisiert wird
– 22 Uhr: Vorführung des Films « Top Gun Maverick » hinter dem Turm
