Cinéma sous les étoiles autour de la Tour Dolmayrac, 1 juillet 2023, Dolmayrac.

Dolmayrac,Lot-et-Garonne

Au programme :

– 19h : Apéritif offert par la municipalité

– 20h : Repas assuré par le Comité des fêtes

– 22h : Projection du film « Top Gun Maverick » derrière la Tour.

autour de la Tour

Dolmayrac 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Program:

– 7pm: Aperitif offered by the municipality

– 8pm: Meal provided by the Comité des fêtes

– 10pm: Screening of the film « Top Gun Maverick » behind the Tower

Programa:

– 19.00 h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento

– 20.00 h: Comida ofrecida por el Comité des fêtes

– 22.00 h: Proyección de la película « Top Gun Maverick » detrás de la Torre

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– 19 Uhr: Aperitif, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird

– 20 Uhr: Essen, das vom Festkomitee organisiert wird

– 22 Uhr: Vorführung des Films « Top Gun Maverick » hinter dem Turm

