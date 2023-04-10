BROCANTE DE SOIZE, 10 avril 2023, Authon-du-Perche Authon-du-Perche.

Authon-du-Perche ,Eure-et-Loir , Authon-du-Perche

BROCANTE DE SOIZE  

Authon-du-Perche Eure-et-Loir  
2023-04-10 – 2023-04-10

Authon-du-Perche
Eure-et-Loir

Authon-du-Perche .

  La saison des brocantes revient ! Soizé (Authon-du-Perche) : brocante, vide grenier, fabrication du pain à l’ancienne et marché percheron.

La saison des brocantes revient ! Soizé (Authon-du-Perche) : brocante, vide grenier, fabrication du pain à l’ancienne et marché percheron.

+33 6 29 58 95 68

OTC PERCHE
Authon-du-Perche
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-31 par