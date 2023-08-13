Concert A la rencontre de Teleman AUTHEUIL Tourouvre au Perche, 13 août 2023, Tourouvre au Perche.

Tourouvre au Perche,Orne

L’Association Autheuil Patrimoine et Culture vous a prépare un programme autour et en l’église Notre Dame, plus ancienne église romane du Perche : Une semaine de festivités sur la colline d’Autheuil :concerts, marche aux flambeaux, spectacle, fête patronale…

Ce matin, concert « A la rencontre de Teleman » (duo de flutes et clavecin). Participation libre..

AUTHEUIL Eglise/Salle Robert Giffard

Tourouvre au Perche 61190 Orne Normandie



During a week around August 15, this festival aims to put the light on the hill of Autheuil and its Romanesque church.

Through different events, festival-goers can discover the richness of this Romanesque architecture and participate in thematic evenings highlighting the musical arts or the discovery of local heritage such as the Bellegarde manor.

La asociación Autheuil Patrimoine et Culture ha organizado un programa de actos en torno y dentro de la iglesia de Notre Dame, la iglesia románica más antigua de la región de Perche: una semana de fiestas en la colina de Autheuil, con conciertos, paseos con antorchas, espectáculos y fiestas patronales…

Esta mañana, concierto « A la rencontre de Teleman » (dúo de flauta y clave). Entrada gratuita.

Der Verein Autheuil Patrimoine et Culture hat ein Programm rund um und in der Kirche Notre Dame, der ältesten romanischen Kirche im Perche, zusammengestellt: Eine Woche voller Feierlichkeiten auf dem Hügel von Autheuil: Konzerte, Fackelwanderung, Aufführungen, Patronatsfest…

Heute Morgen: Konzert « A la rencontre de Teleman » (Duo aus Flöten und Cembalo). Freie Teilnahme.

