Concert Jeux de Dames AUTHEUIL Tourouvre au Perche, 12 août 2023, Tourouvre au Perche.

Tourouvre au Perche,Orne

L’Association Autheuil Patrimoine et Culture vous a préparé un programme autour et en l’église Notre Dame, plus ancienne église romane du Perche : Une semaine de festivités sur la colline d’Autheuil :concerts, marche aux flambeaux, spectacle, fête patronale…

Ce soir, concert de l’ensemble Amarillis (flûtes à bec, hautbois baroque, clavecin), Participation libre..

2023-08-12 20:30:00 fin : 2023-08-12 . .

AUTHEUIL Eglise/Salle Robert Giffard

Tourouvre au Perche 61190 Orne Normandie



During a week around August 15, this festival aims to put the light on the hill of Autheuil and its Romanesque church.

Through different events, festival-goers can discover the richness of this Romanesque architecture and participate in thematic evenings highlighting the musical arts or the discovery of local heritage such as the Bellegarde manor.

La Asociación Patrimonio y Cultura de Autheuil ha organizado un programa de actos en torno y dentro de la iglesia de Notre Dame, la iglesia románica más antigua de la región de Perche: una semana de fiestas en la colina de Autheuil, con conciertos, un paseo de antorchas, un espectáculo y una fiesta patronal…

Esta noche, concierto del conjunto Amarillis (flautas dulces, oboe barroco, clave), entrada libre.

Die Association Autheuil Patrimoine et Culture hat ein Programm rund um und in der Kirche Notre Dame, der ältesten romanischen Kirche im Perche, für Sie zusammengestellt: Eine Woche voller Festlichkeiten auf dem Hügel von Autheuil: Konzerte, Fackelwanderung, Aufführungen, Patronatsfest…

Heute Abend: Konzert des Ensembles Amarillis (Blockflöten, Barockoboe, Cembalo), Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme