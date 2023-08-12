Exposition Perche&Canada 4 siècles d’histoire AUTHEUIL Tourouvre au Perche, 12 août 2023, Tourouvre au Perche.

Présentée à l’occasion du 70e anniversaire de l’association Perche Canada, cette exposition retrace en 17 panneaux, grâce au travail de Michel Ganivet, l’épopée des migrants percherons vers la Nouvelle France. Elle démarre en 1621-1622, époque où Robert Giffard, originaire d’Autheuil, pose le pied sur les rives du Saint-Laurent. 193 pionniers et 321 noms ont été répertoriés depuis 1634, quand le premier groupe d’émigrants percherons part pour la Nouvelle France. Les liens entre le Perche et le Canada, notamment la province du Québec, ont connu de nombreux développements. L’exposition reconstitue les grandes étapes d’une histoire souvent méconnue..

Vendredi 2023-08-12 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-09-17 18:00:00. .

AUTHEUIL Eglise Notre-Dame

Tourouvre au Perche 61190 Orne Normandie



Presented on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Perche Canada association, this 17-panel exhibition, thanks to the work of Michel Ganivet, retraces the epic journey of Percheron migrants to New France. It begins in 1621-1622, when Robert Giffard, a native of Autheuil, set foot on the shores of the St. Lawrence. 193 pioneers and 321 names have been recorded since 1634, when the first group of Percheron emigrants left for New France. The links between Perche and Canada, particularly the province of Quebec, have seen many developments. The exhibition reconstructs the major stages in this often little-known history.

Presentada con motivo del 70 aniversario de la asociación Perche Canada, esta exposición de 17 paneles, gracias al trabajo de Michel Ganivet, recorre la saga de los emigrantes percherones a Nueva Francia. Comienza en 1621-1622, cuando Robert Giffard, originario de Autheuil, pone el pie en las orillas del San Lorenzo. desde 1634, año en que el primer grupo de emigrantes percherones partió hacia Nueva Francia, se registran 193 pioneros y 321 nombres. Los vínculos entre Perche y Canadá, en particular la provincia de Quebec, han conocido numerosas evoluciones. La exposición reconstruye las grandes etapas de esta historia a menudo poco conocida.

Diese Ausstellung, die anlässlich des 70-jährigen Bestehens des Vereins Perche Canada präsentiert wurde, zeigt auf 17 Tafeln, dank der Arbeit von Michel Ganivet, die epische Reise der Percheron-Migranten nach Neufrankreich. Sie beginnt 1621-1622, als Robert Giffard aus Autheuil seinen Fuß an die Ufer des Sankt-Lorenz-Stroms setzte. 193 Pioniere und 321 Namen wurden seit 1634, als die erste Gruppe von Auswanderern aus der Perche nach Neufrankreich aufbrach, dokumentiert. Die Verbindungen zwischen dem Perche und Kanada, insbesondere der Provinz Québec, haben viele Entwicklungen durchlaufen. Die Ausstellung rekonstruiert die wichtigsten Etappen einer oft verkannten Geschichte.

