Pujols Gironde
2023-02-18 08:30:00 – 2023-02-19 22:00:00
13ème authentic Barjots trail à Pujols sur Dordogne :
Nueit : samedi 17h45 initiatic family trail 2km 50 d+, 19h, 13 km 400 d+ nocturne
Jorn : dimanche 8h30, 31 km900 d+, 9h, 13km400 d+, 9h, 20km600 d+
Nueit e jorn : samedi et dimanche 13km en nocturne + 31 km le jour 1300 d+
Infos : Olivier 06.13.45.13.34 et Thierry 06.80.63.02.01
Inscription obligatoire.
Pujols
