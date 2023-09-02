Exposition Outils d’autrefois AUTHEIL Tourouvre au Perche, 2 septembre 2023, Tourouvre au Perche.

Tourouvre au Perche,Orne

Autheuil Patrimoine et Culture vous présente une exposition d’outils d’autrefois . Entrée gratuite..

Samedi 2023-09-02 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-03 19:00:00. .

AUTHEIL Salle Robert Giffard

Tourouvre au Perche 61190 Orne Normandie



Autheuil Patrimoine et Culture presents an exhibition of old-fashioned tools. Free admission.

Autheuil Patrimoine et Culture presenta una exposición de herramientas antiguas. Entrada gratuita.

Autheuil Patrimoine et Culture präsentiert Ihnen eine Ausstellung von Werkzeugen aus vergangenen Zeiten. Eintritt frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme