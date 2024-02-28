Austin TV • Bombataz / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, 28 février 2024 19:00, Paris.

Le mercredi 28 février 2024

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC

Concerts gratuits, et nuits rock à Paris !

AUSTIN TV (22h30)

(Post rock – Mexico City, MEX)

Austin TV is one of the most important rock bands in Latin America. Despite being an instrumental band they have a lot to say. Using masks according to the album concept, they give life to their motto ¨Tu Cara No Importa, Importas Tú¨ (Your face does not matter, you matter!).

After a 10 year hiatus they decided to return in 2022 with new music and a strong comeback to the stage.

Their message has marked more than one generation, they have performed more than 1,200 shows, released 5 albums and with 21 years of experience, they have managed to carry the flag of independence to new horizons.

https://austin-tv.bandcamp.com/music

BOMBATAZ (21h30)

(Indie pop – Bruxelles, BEL)

Bombataz consists of four musical all-rounders picking flavours from every possible genre, in order to obtain a unique yet very danceable cocktail.

Their first EP ‘¡Kapao!’, released in 2019 on Fake Records, presented the audience a first taste of their unique sound.

On the 30th of October their first LP ‘Olympics of Love’ will be dropped on Cloudshaper label.

https://bombataz.bandcamp.com/

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



