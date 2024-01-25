JE CONSTRUIS MON PROJET création d’entreprise Aurillac Aurillac
JE CONSTRUIS MON PROJET création d’entreprise Aurillac Aurillac, jeudi 25 janvier 2024.
JE CONSTRUIS MON PROJET création d’entreprise réunion d’information concernant la formation « je construis mon projet » création d’entreprise qui se déroulera du 22 février 2024 au 18 avril 2024 et financée par le Conseil Régional Jeudi 25 janvier, 09h00 Aurillac
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-01-25T09:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-25T12:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-01-25T09:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-25T12:00:00+01:00
réunion d’information concernant la formation « je construis mon projet » création d’entreprise qui se déroulera du 22 février 2024 au 18 avril 2024 et financée par le Conseil Régional
Aurillac 15000 Aurillac Aurillac Cantal Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://mesevenementsemploi.pole-emploi.fr/mes-evenements-emploi/evenement/200041 »}]
Réunion d’information Création d’entreprise
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda : Aurillac