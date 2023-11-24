BASTIEN COZON AUPRES DE MON ARBRE Lyon, 24 novembre 2023, Lyon.

BASTIEN COZON Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h00 AUPRES DE MON ARBRE

Facebook

Soundcloud

Vidéo

AUPRES DE MON ARBRE 5 rue Burdeau, 69001 Lyon Lyon 69001 Lyon 1er Arrondissement Métropole de Lyon Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/nateobosniczmusic/?locale=fr_FR »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Frank Sinistra ex Nateo Bosnicz », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Contact : bastien.cozon@hotmail.fr :) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Frank Sinistra ex Nateo Bosnicz », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000022688060-fvtxrb-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/nateo-bosnicz?fbclid=IwAR3cpwiK__zDL2LrQHABFD0hNWX4XiGqTz1iIlG-Hy5QlS3mx6rv6PaY2Gc », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/nateo-bosnicz », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/nateo-bosnicz?fbclid=IwAR3cpwiK__zDL2LrQHABFD0hNWX4XiGqTz1iIlG-Hy5QlS3mx6rv6PaY2Gc »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Bastien Cozon », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Un des moments les plus pru00e9cieux quand on compose c’est le premier jet. Il y a du00e9ju00e0 tout, et la spontanu00e9itu00e9 est touchante. nnApru00e8s on remet en question chaque note. Souvent on u00e9crase la fragilitu00e9 qui rendait la chose intu00e9ressante. nnJ’ai souvent u00e9chouu00e9 dans cette deuxiu00e8me u00e9tape. Le jugement est trop su00e9vu00e8re.nnPar contre j’adore la premiu00e8re u00e9tape ou je me ru00e9fugie souvent.nnL’idu00e9e de cette vidu00e9o est de vous montrer u00e0 quoi u00e7a ressemble. Sans filtre. J’ai du lutter contre moi-mu00eame pour ne rien retoucher. nnMu00eame du00e9marche pour le visuel. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Bastien Cozon – Late Night Piano », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/lf0m3iO0_4g/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf0m3iO0_4g », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzVMFJSO4pSPQUIaIz_S0Ag », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf0m3iO0_4g »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:00:00+01:00

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:00:00+01:00

piano jazz