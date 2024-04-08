Augustine en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, 8 avril 2024, Paris.

Le lundi 08 avril 2024

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Il faut venir si tu es fan de… MGMT, Empire of the Sun & Yumi Zuma

AUGUSTINE (22h30)

(Electro pop – Suède)

The two-time Grammy-nominated artist and producer Augustine debuted in 2019 with the song “Luzon”. Since then, the accolades have poured in. His music can be described as bedroom pop molded into a retro-tinged soundscape, where playful melodies dance over sweet harmonies gracefully.

Augustine’s catalog has been streamed over 50 million times. Thanks to talent, diligence, and a DIY spirit, he has taken his music from the small town of Jörlanda in Sweden to significant international stages and listeners worldwide.

In addition to Grammy nominations in 2022 in the categories of “Album of the Year” and “Alternative Pop of the Year”, Augustine has found his way onto the pages of Billboard, Rolling Stone, the radio station KCRW, and influential music blogs like EARMILK and Ones To Watch. He has embarked on tours with sold-out gigs in Scandinavia and Europe and performed at Way Out West and SXSW in front of thousands of fans.

FFO / Si vous aimez : MGMT, Empire of the Sun & Yumi Zuma

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

