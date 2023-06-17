Match d’impro avec La Cambriole Auditorium Saint-Céré, 17 juin 2023, Saint-Céré.

Saint-Céré,Lot

La Cambriole reçoit les Melting Pots venus de Toulouse pour une folle soirée d’improvisations théâtrales ! Bonne humeur garantie !.

2023-06-17 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 . EUR.

Auditorium

Saint-Céré 46400 Lot Occitanie



La Cambriole welcomes the Melting Pots from Toulouse for a wild evening of theatrical improvisations! Good humor guaranteed!

La Cambriole recibe a los Melting Pots de Toulouse para una velada salvaje de improvisación teatral Buen humor garantizado

La Cambriole empfängt die Melting Pots aus Toulouse für einen verrückten Abend voller Improvisationstheater! Gute Laune garantiert!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne