Matthieu Wanderscheid Auditorium Paul Méry Lormont
Matthieu Wanderscheid Auditorium Paul Méry, 11 mars 2023, Lormont.
Matthieu Wanderscheid Samedi 11 mars, 16h00 Auditorium Paul Méry
Entrée gratuite sur réservation.
Concert-rencontre proposé par le secteur Image et Son de la médiathèque dans le cadre de l’Heure du live. handicap moteur mi
Auditorium Paul Méry Médiathèque du Bois fleuri rue Lavergne 33310 Lormont Lormont 33310 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{“link”: “https://www.mattwanderscheid.com/”}, {“data”: {“author”: “Matt Wanderscheid”, “cache_age”: 86400, “description”: “Matt Wanderscheid – All The Leaves Have Fallen DownnnFollow me on :nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/mattwanderscheidmusic/nInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/mattwanderscheid/nnu2014u2014nnMusic written by Matt WanderscheidnVideo directed by Ju00e9ru00e9my TrellunnFrom the album “Matt Wanderscheid”” – Release : October 12th, 2019nn(p) & (c) 2019 Matt Wanderscheid””, “”type””: “”video””, “”title””: “”Matt Wanderscheid – All The Leaves Have Fallen Down (Official Video)””, “”thumbnail_url””: “”https://i.ytimg.com/vi/oSR0EZUlE7Y/maxresdefault.jpg””, “”version””: “”1.0″”, “”url””: “”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSR0EZUlE7Y””, “”thumbnail_height””: 720, “”author_url””: “”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfpeCXDRvmLTOwJAbmp29g””, “”thumbnail_width””: 1280, “”options””: {“”_end””: {“”label””: “”End on””, “”placeholder””: “”ex.: 11, 1m10s””, “”value””: “”””}, “”_start””: {“”label””: “”Start from””, “”placeholder””: “”ex.: 11, 1m10s””, “”value””: “”””}, “”_cc_load_policy””: {“”label””: “”Closed captions””, “”value””: false}, “”click_to_play””: {“”label””: “”Hold load & play until clicked””, “”value””: false}}, “”html””: “”
Matt nous captive par sa voix chaleureuse et sensible, nous fait taper du pied et nous touche au cœur. Il nous chante sa vie, nous prenant à partie comme des confidents ou de vieux amis à qui l’on raconte ses histoires autour d’une bonne pinte de bières..
> www.mattwanderscheid.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSR0EZUlE7Y
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-03-11T16:00:00+01:00
2023-03-11T17:00:00+01:00
Matthieu Wanderscheid © Sébastien Perchec