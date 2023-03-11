Matthieu Wanderscheid Auditorium Paul Méry, 11 mars 2023, Lormont.

Matthieu Wanderscheid Samedi 11 mars, 16h00 Auditorium Paul Méry

Entrée gratuite sur réservation.

Concert-rencontre proposé par le secteur Image et Son de la médiathèque dans le cadre de l’Heure du live. handicap moteur mi

Auditorium Paul Méry Médiathèque du Bois fleuri rue Lavergne 33310 Lormont Lormont 33310 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{“link”: “https://www.mattwanderscheid.com/”}, {“data”: {“author”: “Matt Wanderscheid”, “cache_age”: 86400, “description”: “Matt Wanderscheid – All The Leaves Have Fallen DownnnFollow me on :nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/mattwanderscheidmusic/nInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/mattwanderscheid/nnu2014u2014nnMusic written by Matt WanderscheidnVideo directed by Ju00e9ru00e9my TrellunnFrom the album “Matt Wanderscheid”” – Release : October 12th, 2019nn(p) & (c) 2019 Matt Wanderscheid””, “”type””: “”video””, “”title””: “”Matt Wanderscheid – All The Leaves Have Fallen Down (Official Video)””, “”thumbnail_url””: “”https://i.ytimg.com/vi/oSR0EZUlE7Y/maxresdefault.jpg””, “”version””: “”1.0″”, “”url””: “”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSR0EZUlE7Y””, “”thumbnail_height””: 720, “”author_url””: “”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfpeCXDRvmLTOwJAbmp29g””, “”thumbnail_width””: 1280, “”options””: {“”_end””: {“”label””: “”End on””, “”placeholder””: “”ex.: 11, 1m10s””, “”value””: “”””}, “”_start””: {“”label””: “”Start from””, “”placeholder””: “”ex.: 11, 1m10s””, “”value””: “”””}, “”_cc_load_policy””: {“”label””: “”Closed captions””, “”value””: false}, “”click_to_play””: {“”label””: “”Hold load & play until clicked””, “”value””: false}}, “”html””: “”



Matt nous captive par sa voix chaleureuse et sensible, nous fait taper du pied et nous touche au cœur. Il nous chante sa vie, nous prenant à partie comme des confidents ou de vieux amis à qui l’on raconte ses histoires autour d’une bonne pinte de bières..

> www.mattwanderscheid.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSR0EZUlE7Y Songwriter, chanteur et guitariste reconnu, Matt Wanderscheid vient de sortir un nouvel album. Après 10 années passées comme guitariste sideman sur la scène blues internationale, ce luxembourgeois s’installe en France et décide de monter son groupe, empreint de feeling et d’authenticité. De plus en plus attiré par l’Americana (pensez à Bob Dylan, The Band, JJ Cale,…), c’est avec fraîcheur qu’il mélange Blues, Folk, Country et Rock’n’Roll dans ses morceaux.Matt nous captive par sa voix chaleureuse et sensible, nous fait taper du pied et nous touche au cœur. Il nous chante sa vie, nous prenant à partie comme des confidents ou de vieux amis à qui l’on raconte ses histoires autour d’une bonne pinte de bières.. Programmation annuelle

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-11T16:00:00+01:00

2023-03-11T17:00:00+01:00 Matthieu Wanderscheid © Sébastien Perchec

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Gironde, Lormont Autres Lieu Auditorium Paul Méry Adresse Médiathèque du Bois fleuri rue Lavergne 33310 Lormont Ville Lormont lieuville Auditorium Paul Méry Lormont Departement Gironde

Auditorium Paul Méry Lormont Gironde https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/lormont/

Matthieu Wanderscheid Auditorium Paul Méry 2023-03-11 was last modified: by Matthieu Wanderscheid Auditorium Paul Méry Auditorium Paul Méry 11 mars 2023 Auditorium Paul Méry Lormont Lormont

Lormont Gironde