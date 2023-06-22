JO HARMAN // Le Réacteur Auditorium Niedermeyer d’Issy les Moulineaux, 22 juin 2023, Issy-les-Moulineaux.

JO HARMAN // Le Réacteur Jeudi 22 juin, 19h00 Auditorium Niedermeyer d’Issy les Moulineaux
8 € et 10 € en prévente / 11 € et 13 € sur place
Le Réacteur présente JO HARMAN, le jeudi 22 juin 2023 à l’Auditorium Niedermeyer ! handicap moteur;handicap visuel;handicap intellectuel mi;vi;ii

JO HARMAN
Originaire du sud-ouest de l’Angleterre, Jo Harman démarre sa carrière avec l’album Dirt on my Tongue, qui sort en 2013 et qui lui a permis lors de ses nombreux concerts, de partager la scène de Patti Smith, Joan Baez ou Sinaed O’Connor.Lauréate d’un prix britannique, Radio 2, elle est, selon Rag n Bone man, “l’un des meilleurs talents du Royaume-Uni”.Jo a ouvert le BluesFest à l’O2 Arena pour Live Nation et elle a été la tête d’affiche de grands festivals à travers le Royaume-Uni et l’Europe, notamment devant un public de 300 000 personnes à Parkpop, aux Pays-Bas
