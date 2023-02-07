Les Avancées Scientifiques de la Recherche Biomédicale Toulousaine Auditorium Marthe Condat / Université Paul Sabatier, 7 février 2023, Toulouse.

Les Avancées Scientifiques de la Recherche Biomédicale Toulousaine 7 et 8 février Auditorium Marthe Condat / Université Paul Sabatier

Inscription Gratuite mais obligatoire.

Echanges scientifiques

Auditorium Marthe Condat / Université Paul Sabatier 118 route de Narbonne, Toulouse Rangueil / Sauzelong / Pech-David / Pouvourville Toulouse 31062 Haute-Garonne Occitania [{« link »: « https://journeesb2s.sciencesconf.org/resource/page/id/3 »}]

Création de la SFR Biologie et Biotechnologie pour la Santé (SFR B2S).

Suite à un rapprochement de la structure fédérative de recherche BioMédicale de Toulouse (SFR-BMT, FED 4138), de la Fédération de recherche en biologie de Toulouse (SFR-BT, FR 3451) et de TBI (Institut toulousain de Biotechnologie), nous avons le grand plaisir de vous annoncer la création de la SFR Biologie et Biotechnologie pour la Santé (SFR B2S).

Cette nouvelle structure sera l’occasion d’échanger scientifiquement en élargissant nos domaines d’expertises.

Les Avancées Scientifiques de la Recherche Biomédicale Toulousaine

Les deux journées du 7-8 Février 2023 seront l’occasion de présenter les travaux scientifiques des différentes UMRs rattachées à la SFR.

Mardi 7 février

9:00 ‐ 9:15 : Introduction Xavier COLLET, Directeur de B2S

9:15 – 10:15 : Session 1: Chairs: Isabelle Saves & Nicolas Gaudenzio

• Nicolas CENAC ‐ IRSD ‐ Bacteria‐derived long chain fatty acid exhibits anti‐inflammatory properties in colitis

• Jean‐Philippe GIRARD – IPBS ‐ High endothelial venules: specialized blood vessels for lymphocyte entry into tumors during cancer immunotherapy

• Brienne McKENSIE – CRCT ‐ Ultrarapid lytic granule release from CTLs activates Ca²+

• ‐dependent synaptic resistance pathways in melanoma cells

• Aude FERRAN – ENVT ‐ Combination of bacteriophages and ciprofloxacin to prevent the selection of resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa

10:15 – 10:45 ‐ Pause café

10:45 – 12:30 : Session 2: Chairs: Anna Mattout & Olivier Neyrolles

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Philippe CHARLIER – Voyage anthropologique et historique autour des agents infectieux

• Magali SAVIGNAC – Infinity ‐ Cav1.4 calcium channels control cytokine production by human peripheral TH17 cells and psoriatic skin‐infiltrating T cells

• Hervé GUILLOU – Toxalim ‐ Integrative study of diet‐induced mouse models of NAFLD identifies PPARα as a sexually dimorphic drug target

• Cédric MORO – I2MC ‐ Peptides natriutétiques et tissus adipeux: Quand le coeur enflamme le gras

12:30 – 14:00 ‐ Pause déjeuner

14:00 – 15:00 : Session 3: Chairs: Mary Poupot & Yoann Rombouts

• Camille ATTANÉ – IPBS ‐ Medullary adipocytes: original adipocytes involved in tumor progression

• Jean‐Emmanuel SARRY – CRCT ‐ Mitochondrial inhibitors circumvent adaptive resistance to venetoclax and cytarabine combination therapy in acute myeloid leukemia

• Raffaele IEVA – CBI ‐ Build of the Gram‐negative bacterial permeability barrier to antibiotics and detergents: an astonishing team work

• Armelle YART – Restore ‐ SHP2 drives inflammation‐triggered insulin resistance by reshaping tissue macrophage populations

15:00 – 15:30 ‐ Pause café

15:30 – 16:30 : Session 4: Chairs: Emilie Dordet‐Frisoni & François Chassagne

• Manuel DIAZ – Infinity ‐ The RNA‐binding protein HuR is required for maintenance of the germinal centre response

• Célia PLISSON‐CHASTANG – CBI ‐ The final maturation step of the human small ribosomal subunit is controlled by a dual key lock

• Marion SCHIAVONE – TBI ‐ Physiological function of Flo11p domains and the particular role of amyloid core sequences of this adhesin in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

• Marie‐Pierre GRATACAP – I2MC ‐ L’inactivation de la PI3KC2β stabilise la VE‐cadhérine au niveau des jonctions et préserve l’intégrité vasculaire

Mercredi 8 février

9:00 – 10:30 : Session 5: Chairs: Anne‐Catherine Prats & Sandrine Ellero‐Simatos

• Marie‐Pierre BOUSQUET – IPBS ‐ Proteasome functional and structural plasticity at the service of mammalian spermatogenesis

• David FRIESER – Infinity ‐ Tissue‐resident CD8+ T cells drive compartmentalized and chronic autoimmune damage against CNS neurons.

• Frank LEZOUALC’H – I2MC ‐ Mitochondrial cAMP‐CaMKII axis controls cardiac metabolic flexibility

• Ismahane BELHABIB – CRCT ‐ FAK activity in cancer‐associated fibroblasts is a prognostic marker and a druggable key metastatic player in pancreatic cancer

• Laure DAVID – IRSD ‐ New mechanisms of action of bacterial outer membrane vesicles contributing to the virulence of pathogenic Escherichia coli

10:30 – 11:00 ‐ Pause café

11:00 – 12:30 : Session 6: Chairs: Isabelle Ader & Abdelhadi Saoudi

KEYNOTE SPEAKER Etienne DANCHIN – EDB ‐ La Synthèse inclusive de l’évolution:

L’hérédité au‐delà du Gène égoïste.

• Renaud LESOURNE – Infinity ‐ THEMIS enhances the magnitude of normal and neuroinflammatory type 1 immune responses by promoting TCR‐independent signals

• Laure VERRET – CBI ‐ Social memory deficits and recovery in Alzheimer’s mouse model : the inhibitory neurons as the headline

12:30 – 14:00 ‐ Pause déjeuner

14:00 – 15:00 : Session 7: Chairs: Gabrielle Potocki‐Veronese & Matteo Serino

• Etienne MEUNIER – IPBS ‐ Stromal immunity to infections

• Coralie FONTAINE – I2MC ‐ Revisiting Hormonal Control of Vascular Injury and Repair

• Julien VIGNARD – Toxalim ‐ Chronic exposure to Cytolethal Distending Toxin (CDT) promotes a cGAS‐dependent type I interferon response

• Coralie SENGENÈS – Restore ‐ Adipose tissue is a source of regenerative cells that augment the repair of skeletal muscle after injury

15:00 – 15:30 ‐ Pause café

15:30 – 16:30 : Session 4: Chairs: Fabienne Pituello & Gilles Truan

• Anne CAMMAS – CRCT ‐ hnRNP H/F drive RNA G‐quadruplex‐mediated translation linked to genomic instability and therapy resistance in glioblastoma

• Bertrand BÉNAZÉRAF – CBI ‐ From cell‐to‐cell heterogeneity to tissue formation in the vertebrate embryo

• Muriel COCAIGN‐BOUSQUET – TBI ‐ GABA production by the food bacterium Lactococcus lactis: natural diversity between strains and impact on visceral sensitivity

• Christel LUTZ– FSI ‐ L’Université de Toulouse : actualités et avenir



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-02-07T09:00:00+01:00

2023-02-08T16:30:00+01:00