STAGE DE THÉÂTRE POUR LA CRÉATION DE PAULINE PEYRADE : VINGT CENTIMÈTRES Auditorium du lycée Jean Baptiste Vuillaume Mirecourt, 30 octobre 2023, Mirecourt.

Mirecourt,Vosges

La Carmagnole vous invite à participer à à son stage de théâtre autour de l’œuvre de Pauline Peyrade « vingt centimètres ».

Création croisée traitant des problèmes amoureux d’hier et d’aujourd’hui.

Mené par Margot Pillant.

Possibilité de faire un ou trois stages.

Réservation préalable préférable. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-30 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-03 13:00:00. 0 EUR.

Auditorium du lycée Jean Baptiste Vuillaume rue des Martyrs de la Résistance

Mirecourt 88500 Vosges Grand Est



La Carmagnole invites you to take part in its theater workshop based on Pauline Peyrade’s « vingt centimètres ».

A crossover creation dealing with the problems of love past and present.

Led by Margot Pillant.

One or three workshops available.

Prior booking preferred

La Carmagnole le invita a participar en su taller de teatro basado en la obra de Pauline Peyrade « vingt centimètres ».

Una creación transversal que aborda los problemas del amor, pasado y presente.

Dirigido por Margot Pillant.

Uno o tres talleres disponibles.

Es preferible reservar con antelación

La Carmagnole lädt Sie ein, an seinem Theaterworkshop zu Pauline Peyrades Werk « vingt centimètres » teilzunehmen.

In diesem Stück geht es um Liebesprobleme in der Vergangenheit und in der Gegenwart.

Geleitet von Margot Pillant.

Es besteht die Möglichkeit, ein oder drei Praktika zu absolvieren.

Vorherige Reservierung bevorzugt

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT MIRECOURT