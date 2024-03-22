Concert à l’Auditorium: Baptiste Trotignon Auditorium du Grand Cahors Cahors, 22 mars 2024, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

Album Brexit Music

Pianiste phare de la scène jazz internationale, Baptiste Trotignon explore l’univers de la pop anglaise en interprétant et réinventant les tubes de Queen, des Beatles ou de Radiohead en passant par Police, Pink Floyd, Bowie, Led Zep ou les Stones, comme jamais on ne les a entendus…

À paraitre en septembre 2023 sur le label Naïve, le nouvel opus Brexit Music, au titre clin d’œil, est tout sauf un album politique mais bien une relecture brillante, originale et pleine d’amour, des hits-monuments du rock de la pop anglaise, parfois nostalgique mais non dénuée d’humour mais sans jamais perdre le tempo singulier du jazz.

Sur cet album, Baptiste Trotignon nous confie :

« Et puis petit à petit, en fouillant surtout dans les 70’s, folle période de créativité, je me suis pris au jeu, parfois en arrangeant-dérangeant les mélodies avec le langage qui m’est le plus familier, et parfois en les jouant telles quelles tout simplement et c’est alors le simple son du trio de jazz acoustique piano/contrebasse/batterie qui crée la surprise. Les musiciens de jazz et de pop (rock, chanson…) ont parfois été comme de vieux frères ennemis un peu rivaux… Et pourtant dans les deux mondes on entend la même sublime violence et cette soif de liberté très revendicatrice, simplement exprimées de manière très différente […] Le jazz a été une musique très populaire et révolutionnaire bien avant l’arrivée de l’exubérance rock, dont l’animalité – que j’adore ! – tranchait avec les musiques dites plus savantes dont le jazz fait partie avec ses harmonies et rythmes complexes.

Pourquoi ne pas tenter d’allier les deux ? En gardant à l’esprit cette forme de résistance amoureuse et poétique commune à TOUTES les musiques. Have fun ! »

« Pianiste brillant, compositeur multipiste, physique de cinéma, énergie de feu et concentration de perchiste, Baptiste Trotignon […] ou l’art de se multiplier » – Le Monde

Un concert 100 % jazz ’n’roll en trio : piano, contrebasse, batterie..

2024-03-22 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-22 22:00:00. 22 EUR.

Auditorium du Grand Cahors Place des Consuls

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



Brexit Music album

A leading pianist on the international jazz scene, Baptiste Trotignon explores the world of British pop, interpreting and reinventing hits by Queen, the Beatles, Radiohead, the Police, Pink Floyd, Bowie, Led Zep and the Stones as they have never been heard before?

To be released in September 2023 on the Naïve label, the new opus Brexit Music, with its wink-wink title, is anything but a political album, but rather a brilliant, original and loving re-reading of English rock and pop hits, sometimes nostalgic but not without a sense of humor, without ever losing the singular tempo of jazz.

On this album, Baptiste Trotignon tells us:

« And then, little by little, delving mainly into the 70?s, a crazy period of creativity, I got into the game, sometimes arranging-disturbing the melodies with the language I’m most familiar with, and sometimes simply playing them as they are, and then it’s the simple sound of the piano/double bass/drums acoustic jazz trio that creates the surprise. Jazz and pop musicians (rock, chanson…) have sometimes been like old brothers, enemies and rivals… And yet in both worlds we hear the same sublime violence and thirst for freedom, simply expressed in very different ways […] Jazz was a very popular and revolutionary music long before the arrival of rock exuberance, whose animality – which I love! – stood in stark contrast to more learned music, of which jazz is a part, with its complex harmonies and rhythms.

Why not try to combine the two? Keeping in mind the loving, poetic resistance common to ALL kinds of music. Have fun!

« Baptiste Trotignon is a brilliant pianist and multi-talented composer with a cinematic physique, a fiery energy and the concentration of a pole-vaulter [?] or the art of multiplying himself » – Le Monde

A 100% jazz ?n?roll trio concert: piano, double bass, drums.

Álbum de música sobre el Brexit

Baptiste Trotignon, pianista de referencia en la escena internacional del jazz, explora el universo del pop británico, interpretando y reinventando éxitos de Queen, The Beatles, Radiohead, The Police, Pink Floyd, Bowie, Led Zep y The Stones como nunca antes se habían escuchado?

Publicado en septiembre de 2023 en el sello Naïve, el nuevo opus Brexit Music, de título irónico, es todo menos un álbum político, sino más bien una relectura brillante, original y cariñosa de los grandes éxitos del rock y el pop británicos, a veces nostálgica pero no exenta de humor, sin perder nunca el singular tempo del jazz.

Sobre este álbum, Baptiste Trotignon nos dice:

« Y luego, poco a poco, ahondando sobre todo en los años 70, un periodo loco de creatividad, entré en el juego, a veces arreglando y mezclando las melodías con el lenguaje que me es más familiar, y a veces simplemente tocándolas tal cual, y entonces es el simple sonido del trío de jazz acústico de piano, contrabajo y batería el que crea la sorpresa. Los músicos de jazz y de pop (rock, chanson…) han sido a veces como viejos hermanos, enemigos y rivales… Y sin embargo, en ambos mundos se escucha la misma violencia sublime y la misma sed de libertad, simplemente expresadas de formas muy diferentes […] El jazz fue una música muy popular y revolucionaria mucho antes de la llegada de la exuberancia del rock?n?roll, cuya animalidad -¡que me encanta! – contrastaba con las músicas más cultas, de las que forma parte el jazz, con sus armonías y ritmos complejos.

¿Por qué no intentar combinar ambas? Teniendo en cuenta la resistencia amorosa y poética que es común a TODA la música. Diviértete

« Baptiste Trotignon es un pianista brillante y un compositor polifacético, con un físico de cine, una energía ardiente y la concentración de un saltador de pértiga […] o el arte de multiplicarse » – Le Monde

Un concierto a trío 100% jazz ?n?roll: piano, contrabajo, batería.

Album Brexit Music

Baptiste Trotignon, der führende Pianist der internationalen Jazzszene, erkundet die Welt des englischen Pop, indem er die Hits von Queen, den Beatles oder Radiohead über Police, Pink Floyd, Bowie, Led Zep oder die Stones interpretiert und neu erfindet, wie man sie noch nie zuvor gehört hat?

Das neue Werk Brexit Music, das im September 2023 auf dem Label Naïve erscheint, ist alles andere als ein politisches Album, sondern eine brillante, originelle und liebevolle Neuinterpretation der Hits und Monumente des englischen Rock und Pop, manchmal nostalgisch, aber nicht ohne Humor, ohne jemals das einzigartige Tempo des Jazz zu verlieren.

Auf diesem Album verrät Baptiste Trotignon :

« Und dann, nach und nach, indem ich vor allem in den 70er Jahren stöberte, einer verrückten Zeit der Kreativität, habe ich mich auf das Spiel eingelassen, indem ich manchmal die Melodien mit der mir am meisten vertrauten Sprache arrangierte und veränderte, und manchmal einfach so spielte, wie sie waren, und dann ist es der einfache Klang des akustischen Jazztrios Klavier/Kontrabass/Schlagzeug, der die Überraschung schafft. Jazz- und Popmusiker (Rock, Chanson…) waren manchmal wie alte, feindliche Brüder, die ein wenig rivalisierten… Und doch hört man in beiden Welten die gleiche erhabene Gewalt und den gleichen, sehr fordernden Freiheitsdrang, nur auf sehr unterschiedliche Weise ausgedrückt […] Der Jazz war eine sehr populäre und revolutionäre Musik, lange bevor die überschwängliche Rockmusik aufkam, deren Animalität – die ich liebe! – der Jazz ist mit seinen komplexen Harmonien und Rhythmen ein Teil der sogenannten gelehrten Musik.

Warum nicht versuchen, beides miteinander zu verbinden? Und dabei die Form des liebevollen und poetischen Widerstands im Auge behalten, die ALLEN Musikrichtungen gemeinsam ist. Have fun! »

« Baptiste Trotignon ist ein brillanter Pianist, ein vielseitiger Komponist, eine Physiognomie wie im Kino, eine Energie wie Feuer und die Konzentration eines Stabhochspringers, oder die Kunst, sich zu vervielfältigen » – Le Monde

Ein 100 %iges Jazz ?n?Roll-Konzert im Trio: Klavier, Kontrabass, Schlagzeug.

