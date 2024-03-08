Concert à l’Auditorium: récital de Jonathan Fournel Auditorium du Grand Cahors Cahors, 8 mars 2024, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

Révélé au grand public et au monde musical lorsqu’il remporte en 2021 le prestigieux Grand Prix International Reine Elisabeth à Bruxelles, le pianiste français Jonathan Fournel nous offre un programme très original et varié, centré sur deux figures tutélaires de la musique occidentale : Schubert et Beethoven. Construite autour de la forme si séduisante de la variation sur un thème, cette soirée nous promet de belles découvertes, notamment la merveilleuse musique du compositeur polonais Karol Szymanowski, ardemment défendue entre autres par le grand maître du piano Arthur Rubinstein. Au programme également, la fameuse Wanderer-Fantaisie de Franz Schubert, fascinante de virtuosité et la très originale 22ème sonate d’un Beethoven épris ici de liberté formelle, sans oublier César Franck qui revendique l’héritage de Bach dans son Prélude, fugue et variation.

Une grande chance donc pour le public de l’Auditorium d’entendre Jonathan Fournel, un habitué des salles de concert et des festivals les plus prestigieux : Le Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam, l’Elbphilharmonie de Hambourg, le Gewandhaus de Leipzig, La Roque d’Anthéron ou le Festival de Verbier pour ne citer que les principaux..

2024-03-08 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-08 22:15:00. 22 EUR.

Auditorium du Grand Cahors Place des Consuls

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



Revealed to the general public and the musical world when he won the prestigious Queen Elisabeth International Grand Prix in Brussels in 2021, French pianist Jonathan Fournel offers us a highly original and varied program, centered on two tutelary figures of Western music: Schubert and Beethoven. Built around the seductive form of the variation on a theme, this evening promises some wonderful discoveries, including the marvellous music of Polish composer Karol Szymanowski, ardently defended by, among others, the great piano master Arthur Rubinstein. Also on the program are Franz Schubert?s famous Wanderer-Fantaisie, fascinating in its virtuosity, and Beethoven?s highly original 22nd Sonata, in which formal freedom is the order of the day, not to mention César Franck?s Prelude, Fugue and Variation, in which he reclaims Bach?s legacy.

A great opportunity for the Auditorium audience to hear Jonathan Fournel, a regular at the most prestigious concert halls and festivals: Amsterdam?s Concertgebouw, Hamburg?s Elbphilharmonie, Leipzig?s Gewandhaus, La Roque d?Anthéron and the Verbier Festival, to name but a few.

Revelado al gran público y al mundo musical cuando ganó el prestigioso Gran Premio Internacional Reina Elisabeth de Bruselas en 2021, el pianista francés Jonathan Fournel nos ofrece un programa muy original y variado centrado en dos figuras tutelares de la música occidental: Schubert y Beethoven. Construida en torno a la seductora forma de la variación sobre un tema, esta velada promete magníficos descubrimientos, como la maravillosa música del compositor polaco Karol Szymanowski, ardientemente defendida, entre otros, por el gran maestro del piano Arthur Rubinstein. También figuran en el programa la célebre Wanderer-Fantaisie de Franz Schubert, fascinante por su virtuosismo, y la originalísima Sonata nº 22 de Beethoven, en la que la libertad formal está a la orden del día, sin olvidar a César Franck, que recupera el legado de Bach en su Preludio, fuga y variación.

Fue una gran oportunidad para el público del Auditorio de escuchar a Jonathan Fournel, habitual de las salas y festivales más prestigiosos: el Concertgebouw de Ámsterdam, la Elbphilharmonie de Hamburgo, la Gewandhaus de Leipzig, La Roque d’Anthéron y el Festival de Verbier, por citar sólo algunos.

Der französische Pianist Jonathan Fournel, der 2021 in Brüssel den renommierten Internationalen Grand Prix Reine Elisabeth gewann und damit einem breiten Publikum und der Musikwelt bekannt wurde, bietet uns ein sehr originelles und abwechslungsreiches Programm, das sich auf zwei Leitfiguren der westlichen Musik konzentriert: Schubert und Beethoven. Dieser Abend, der um die so verführerische Form der Variation über ein Thema herum aufgebaut ist, verspricht uns einige schöne Entdeckungen, insbesondere die wunderbare Musik des polnischen Komponisten Karol Szymanowski, die unter anderem von dem großen Klaviermeister Arthur Rubinstein leidenschaftlich verteidigt wird. Auf dem Programm stehen auch Franz Schuberts berühmte Wanderer-Fantasie, die durch ihre Virtuosität besticht, und Beethovens originelle 22.

Das Publikum des Auditoriums hat also großes Glück, Jonathan Fournel zu hören, der in den renommiertesten Konzertsälen und Festivals zu Hause ist: Das Concertgebouw Amsterdam, die Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, das Gewandhaus Leipzig, La Roque d’Anthéron oder das Festival von Verbier, um nur die wichtigsten zu nennen.

