Album Le souffle vertigineux des belles rencontres

L’alliance insolite de Franck Wolf, saxophoniste, et de Mieko Miyazaki, joueuse de Koto, témoigne d’une originalité rare et d’une complicité émouvante.

Mieko Miyazaki, rayonnante artiste formée auprès des maîtres japonais et honorée de nombreuses distinctions dans son pays, est reconnue dans le monde entier pour son remarquable sens mélodique et son style unissant le chant et le koto, instrument traditionnel japonais au son cristallin, qui vient nous faire entendre ici son universalité en se mariant aux rythmes jazz.

Franck Wolf, jazzman toujours étincelant, offre au public des créations qui montrent sa capacité à susciter des rencontres et bousculer les codes de la scène jazz.

Dans leur musique, les frontières n’existent pas; seule leur envie inépuisable d’exploration les amène à traverser les différents univers qui les constituent intrinsèquement. Les mélopées inspirées du saxophone viennent ainsi flirter avec l’envoûtante élégance du koto, tandis que la musique écrite dialogue avec l’improvisation et nous emmène dans un moment précieux, toute en finesse et générosité.

De ce duo artistique, l’alchimie est poussée jusqu’à cette création éblouissante en sextet.

Entourés d’une rythmique que font swinguer les jeunes contrebassiste et batteur Arthur Henn et Philippe Maniez, des riches harmonies poétiques du pianiste Gregory Ott et des riffs mélodiques du virtuose clarinettiste Stéphane Chausse, ils vous proposent ce programme musical empli de complicité et d’émotion..

Album The dizzying breath of beautiful encounters

The unusual alliance between saxophonist Franck Wolf and koto player Mieko Miyazaki is a rare combination of originality and moving complicity.

Mieko Miyazaki, a radiant artist trained by the Japanese masters and honored with numerous distinctions in her own country, is recognized the world over for her remarkable melodic sense and her style uniting singing and the koto, a traditional Japanese instrument with a crystalline sound, which here reveals its universality by blending with jazz rhythms.

Franck Wolf, always a sparkling jazzman, offers audiences creations that demonstrate his ability to encourage encounters and shake up the codes of the jazz scene.

In their music, borders don’t exist; only their inexhaustible desire to explore leads them to cross the different universes that intrinsically constitute them. The inspired melodies of the saxophone flirt with the bewitching elegance of the koto, while the written music dialogues with the improvisation, taking us into a precious moment of finesse and generosity.

The alchemy of this artistic duo is brought to life in this dazzling sextet creation.

Surrounded by the swinging rhythms of young bassist and drummer Arthur Henn and Philippe Maniez, the rich poetic harmonies of pianist Gregory Ott and the melodic riffs of virtuoso clarinettist Stéphane Chausse, they present a musical program full of complicity and emotion.

Álbum El vertiginoso aliento de los bellos encuentros

La insólita alianza entre el saxofonista Franck Wolf y la intérprete de koto Mieko Miyazaki es una rara combinación de originalidad y conmovedora complicidad.

Mieko Miyazaki, artista radiante formada con los maestros japoneses y galardonada con numerosas distinciones en su país, es reconocida en todo el mundo por su notable sentido de la melodía y su estilo que combina el canto y el koto, instrumento tradicional japonés de sonido cristalino, que aquí revela su universalidad al fundirse con los ritmos del jazz.

Franck Wolf, jazzista siempre deslumbrante, ofrece al público creaciones que demuestran su capacidad para propiciar encuentros y sacudir los códigos de la escena jazzística.

En su música, no hay fronteras; sólo su inagotable deseo de explorar les lleva a cruzar los diferentes universos que intrínsecamente les componen. Las inspiradas melodías del saxofón coquetean con la hechizante elegancia del koto, mientras que la música escrita dialoga con la improvisación, llevándonos a un precioso viaje de delicadeza y generosidad.

La alquimia de este dúo artístico cobra vida en esta deslumbrante creación para sexteto.

Rodeados por los ritmos oscilantes de los jóvenes bajista y batería Arthur Henn y Philippe Maniez, las ricas armonías poéticas del pianista Gregory Ott y los riffs melódicos del virtuoso clarinetista Stéphane Chausse, nos ofrecen un programa musical lleno de complicidad y emoción.

Album Der schwindelerregende Atem schöner Begegnungen

Die ungewöhnliche Verbindung des Saxophonisten Franck Wolf und der Koto-Spielerin Mieko Miyazaki zeugt von einer seltenen Originalität und einer bewegenden Komplizenschaft.

Mieko Miyazaki, eine strahlende Künstlerin, die bei japanischen Meistern ausgebildet wurde und in ihrem Land zahlreiche Auszeichnungen erhalten hat, ist in der ganzen Welt für ihren bemerkenswerten melodischen Sinn und ihren Stil bekannt, der Gesang und Koto, ein traditionelles japanisches Instrument mit kristallklarem Klang, vereint.

Franck Wolf, ein stets funkelnder Jazzer, bietet dem Publikum Kreationen, die seine Fähigkeit zeigen, Begegnungen zu schaffen und die Codes der Jazzszene zu durchbrechen.

In ihrer Musik gibt es keine Grenzen; nur ihr unerschöpflicher Drang nach Erkundung bringt sie dazu, die verschiedenen Welten zu durchqueren, aus denen sie sich zusammensetzen. Die inspirierten Melodien des Saxophons flirten mit der betörenden Eleganz des Koto, während die geschriebene Musik mit der Improvisation in Dialog tritt und uns in einen kostbaren Moment voller Feinheit und Großzügigkeit entführt.

Die Alchemie dieses künstlerischen Duos wird bis zu dieser blendenden Sextett-Kreation weiterentwickelt.

Umgeben von einem swingenden Rhythmus der jungen Kontrabassisten und Schlagzeuger Arthur Henn und Philippe Maniez, den reichen poetischen Harmonien des Pianisten Gregory Ott und den melodischen Riffs des virtuosen Klarinettisten Stéphane Chausse, präsentieren sie Ihnen dieses musikalische Programm voller Komplizenschaft und Emotionen.

