Concert à l’Auditorium: Gauthier Toux Trio Auditorium du Grand Cahors Cahors, 20 novembre 2023, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

Associé à la nouvelle garde du jazz français, le pianiste Gauthier Toux frappe aujourd’hui, à 28 ans à peine, à la porte de la cour des grands, rejoignant sans agitation le petit monde de ceux avec lesquels il faudra désormais compter.

Après un parcours musical et discographique ponctué par de nombreuses distinctions (lauréat La Défense Jazz Festival, Tremplin Jazz à Vienne, Révélation Jazz Magazine, Talents Jazz Adami), Gauthier Toux présente « The Biggest Steps », son troisième opus en trio.

Le voici aux commandes d’un vaisseau triangulaire où chaque instrument affranchi des formes classiques, se love au creux des autres, abandonnant sa seule fonction. Aussi entendra-t-on, les tambours nous conter des mélodies, la basse dessiner des contrechants et le piano nous offrir un cadre rythmique implacable, le tout dans une géométrie centrale.

Si Gauthier Toux est un homme qui fonce, c’est aussi un homme qui pense, un artiste sensible, au fracas du monde, et aux chemins de son âme. Il cherche sans relâche, il a trouvé ici un chemin bien à lui, qui l’on s’en doute, l’emmènera très loin.

« Bientôt, Toux touchera aux sommets. The Biggest Steps TTT très bien » – Télérama

« Une musique mise en valeur par un travail de compositeur et d’arrangeur, où la technique n’est jamais une fin en soi, dont l’épure permet de dépasser le simple “bien jouer” pour toucher à ce qu’un morceau peut apporter de plus précieux : l’émotion. » Choc – Jazz Magazine.

2023-11-20 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-20 22:00:00. 22 EUR.

Auditorium du Grand Cahors Place des Consuls

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



A member of the new guard of French jazz, pianist Gauthier Toux is now, at just 28, knocking on the door of the big leagues, joining the small world of those to be reckoned with from now on.

After a musical and recording career punctuated by numerous distinctions (La Défense Jazz Festival winner, Tremplin Jazz à Vienne, Révélation Jazz Magazine, Talents Jazz Adami), Gauthier Toux presents « The Biggest Steps », his third trio opus.

Here he is at the helm of a triangular vessel in which each instrument, freed from classical forms, nestles into the others, abandoning its sole function. The drums tell us melodies, the bass draws counterpoints and the piano offers a relentless rhythmic framework, all within a central geometry.

If Gauthier Toux is a man who goes for it, he is also a man who thinks, an artist sensitive to the world?s clash and to the paths of his soul. A relentless seeker, he has found a path all his own, one that will undoubtedly take him far afield.

« Soon, Toux will touch the summits. The Biggest Steps TTT très bien » – Télérama

« A music enhanced by the work of a composer and arranger, where technique is never an end in itself, and whose purity allows us to go beyond the simple ?well played? to touch the most precious part of a piece: emotion. » Choc – Jazz Magazine

Miembro de la nueva guardia del jazz francés, el pianista Gauthier Toux llama ahora, a la tierna edad de 28 años, a la puerta de las grandes ligas, uniéndose al pequeño mundo de los que habrá que tener en cuenta a partir de ahora.

Tras una carrera musical y discográfica jalonada de numerosos premios (ganador del Festival de Jazz de La Défense, Tremplin Jazz à Vienne, Révélation Jazz Magazine, Talents Jazz Adami), Gauthier Toux presenta « The Biggest Steps », su tercera obra en trío.

Aquí se pone al timón de una nave triangular en la que cada instrumento, liberado de las formas clásicas, se anida en los demás, abandonando su única función. Así, oímos a la batería contarnos melodías, al bajo dibujar contrapuntos y al piano ofrecernos un marco rítmico implacable, todo ello dentro de una geometría central.

Gauthier Toux es un hombre de acción, pero también es un hombre de pensamiento, un artista sensible al choque del mundo y a los caminos de su alma. Implacable en su búsqueda, ha encontrado aquí un camino propio que le llevará sin duda muy lejos.

« Pronto, Toux alcanzará las cumbres. The Biggest Steps TTT très bien » – Télérama

una música que se enriquece con el trabajo de un compositor y arreglista, donde la técnica nunca es un fin en sí misma, y cuya pureza permite ir más allá del mero hecho de tocar « bien » para llegar al aspecto más preciado de una pieza: la emoción Choc – Revista de jazz

Der Pianist Gauthier Toux, der mit der neuen Garde des französischen Jazz in Verbindung gebracht wird, klopft heute, mit gerade einmal 28 Jahren, an die Tür der Großen und reiht sich ohne Aufregung in die kleine Welt derer ein, mit denen man von nun an rechnen muss.

Nach einer musikalischen und diskografischen Laufbahn, die von zahlreichen Auszeichnungen geprägt war (Preisträger La Défense Jazz Festival, Sprungbrett Jazz à Vienne, Révélation Jazz Magazine, Talents Jazz Adami), präsentiert Gauthier Toux mit « The Biggest Steps » sein drittes Trio-Opus.

Er steuert ein dreieckiges Schiff, in dem sich jedes Instrument, frei von klassischen Formen, an die anderen schmiegt und seine einzige Funktion aufgibt. Die Trommeln erzählen uns Melodien, der Bass zeichnet Gegenstimmen und das Klavier bietet uns einen unerbittlichen rhythmischen Rahmen, alles in einer zentralen Geometrie.

Gauthier Toux ist ein Mann, der vorprescht, aber er ist auch ein Mann, der denkt, ein Künstler, der sensibel ist, für den Krach der Welt und die Wege seiner Seele. Er ist unermüdlich auf der Suche und hat hier seinen ganz eigenen Weg gefunden, der ihn, wie man sich denken kann, sehr weit führen wird.

« Bald wird Toux die höchsten Gipfel erreichen. The Biggest Steps TTT sehr gut » – Télérama

« Eine Musik, die durch die Arbeit eines Komponisten und Arrangeurs zur Geltung kommt, bei der die Technik nie ein Selbstzweck ist und deren Reinheit es ermöglicht, über das einfache ?gut spielen? hinauszugehen, um das Wertvollste zu berühren, was ein Stück hervorbringen kann: Emotionen. » Choc – Jazz Magazine

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot