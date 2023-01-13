ERIC PLANDE BAND + Guyancourt Combo Jazz Auditorium De La Batterie, 13 janvier 2023, Guyancourt.

ERIC PLANDE BAND + Guyancourt Combo Jazz Vendredi 13 janvier 2023, 20h30 Auditorium De La Batterie

7,50€

Jazz

https://youtu.be/f0JmbE86QzQ . Guyancourt Combo Jazz En première partie, retrouvez les élèves de David Fettmann et Stephen Binet et leur répertoire qui rappelle les sonorités libres et ouvertes du jazz contemporain.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-01-13T20:30:00+01:00

2023-01-13T22:00:00+01:00 Shelomo Sadak

