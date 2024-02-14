invisibili / Compagnie 111 – Aurélien Bory Auditorium (Agora) Boulazac Isle Manoire, 14 février 2024, Boulazac Isle Manoire.

Pouvons-nous percevoir l’invisible ?

Au départ, il y a un tableau : L’Annonciation de Palerme d’Antonello de Messine, originaire de Sicile. Cette peinture est singulière par son rapport à l’invisible : l’ange annonciateur Gabriel est hors-champ. invisibili s’inscrit également dans le sillage de la fresque Le Triomphe de la Mort, joyau palermitain, d’un auteur inconnu, empreint de l’esprit sicilien. Deux tableaux, l’un représentant l’instant avant la vie et l’autre, l’instant juste après la mort. Mouvements et figures croisées constituent ainsi les lignes de fuite qui traversent cette nouvelle création, à l’image d’un récit-mosaïque.

Au travers de différents procédés visuels, danse, théâtre et musique se mêlent et font corps dans une fabrique artistique multiple, une scénographie mouvante..

Can we perceive the invisible?

The starting point is a painting: The Annunciation of Palermo by Antonello de Messina, from Sicily. This painting is singular in its relationship with the invisible: the announcing angel Gabriel is out of frame. invisibili also follows in the footsteps of the fresco Le Triomphe de la Mort, a Palermo gem by an unknown artist, imbued with the Sicilian spirit. Two paintings, one representing the moment before life and the other, the moment just after death. Movement and intersecting figures form the vanishing lines that run through this new creation, like a mosaic narrative.

Through a variety of visual processes, dance, theater and music mingle and become one in a multiple artistic fabrication, a moving scenography.

¿Podemos percibir lo invisible?

El punto de partida es un cuadro: La Anunciación de Palermo, del siciliano Antonello de Messina. Este cuadro es singular en su relación con lo invisible: el ángel anunciador Gabriel está fuera del cuadro. invisibili sigue también los pasos del fresco Le Triomphe de la Mort (El triunfo de la muerte), una joya palermitana de un artista desconocido, impregnada del espíritu siciliano. Dos pinturas, una que representa el momento antes de la vida y la otra, el momento justo después de la muerte. El movimiento y las figuras que se entrecruzan son las líneas de fuga que recorren esta nueva creación, como un mosaico narrativo.

A través de diversos procesos visuales, la danza, el teatro y la música se funden y se hacen uno en un tejido artístico múltiple, una escenografía en movimiento.

Können wir das Unsichtbare wahrnehmen?

Am Anfang steht ein Gemälde: Die Verkündigung von Palermo von Antonello da Messina, der aus Sizilien stammt. Dieses Gemälde ist einzigartig in seiner Beziehung zum Unsichtbaren: Der Verkündigungsengel Gabriel ist nicht im Bild. invisibili steht auch im Zusammenhang mit dem Fresko Der Triumph des Todes, einem palermitanischen Juwel eines unbekannten Autors, das vom sizilianischen Geist geprägt ist. Zwei Gemälde, von denen das eine den Augenblick vor dem Leben und das andere den Augenblick kurz nach dem Tod darstellt. Bewegungen und sich kreuzende Figuren sind die Fluchtlinien, die diese neue Kreation wie eine mosaikartige Erzählung durchziehen.

Mithilfe verschiedener visueller Verfahren vermischen sich Tanz, Theater und Musik zu einer vielfältigen künstlerischen Fabrik, einer beweglichen Szenografie.

