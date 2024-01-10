Homo Sapiens / Caroline Obin Auditorium (Agora) Boulazac Isle Manoire, 10 janvier 2024, Boulazac Isle Manoire.

Boulazac Isle Manoire,Dordogne

Retour à l’aube de nos origines primitives.

Face au miroir sociétal de nos relations au monde, s’impose une fabuleuse force du collectif. Sept clowns décalés, drôlement touchants et au comique expressif, nous ramènent à l’ère lointaine du début de l’humanité. Nos apprentissages poussiéreux refont surface, les racines sont déterrées. Comment l’Homme a progressivement évolué depuis l’état sauvage à aujourd’hui ?

L’angle de tir est précieusement choisi : focus sur le clown et son incarnation pure. À quoi ressemblait cet « animal » en milieu naturel avant qu’il n’ait été domestiqué ? Promesse engagée, on y trouvera générosité, émotion, jeu physique, musique, danse krump et rituel. Remède à l’ennui et fous rires garantis. Un bijou hybride à l’humour sauvage, grinçant et follement authentique..

2024-01-10 fin : 2024-01-10 21:30:00. EUR.

Auditorium (Agora) Avenue de l’Agora

Boulazac Isle Manoire 24750 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Back to the dawn of our primitive origins.

Faced with the societal mirror of our relationship with the world, the fabulous power of the collective imposes itself. Seven offbeat clowns, hilariously touching and expressively comic, take us back to the distant era of the beginning of mankind. Our dusty apprenticeships resurface, and the roots are unearthed. How did mankind gradually evolve from the wild to the present?

The angle of fire is carefully chosen: focus on the clown and his pure incarnation. What was this « animal » like in the wild before it was domesticated? A promise of generosity, emotion, physical play, music, krump dancing and ritual. A guaranteed cure for boredom and laughter. A hybrid jewel of wild, wry and wildly authentic humor.

Volver a los albores de nuestros orígenes primitivos.

Frente al espejo social de nuestra relación con el mundo, emerge una fabulosa fuerza colectiva. Siete payasos estrafalarios, hilarantemente conmovedores y expresivamente cómicos, nos transportan a la lejana era del comienzo de la humanidad. Resurgen nuestros polvorientos aprendizajes y se desentierran las raíces. ¿Cómo evolucionó gradualmente la humanidad desde lo salvaje hasta nuestros días?

El ángulo de tiro está cuidadosamente elegido: centrarse en el payaso y su encarnación pura. ¿Cómo era este « animal » en estado salvaje antes de ser domesticado? La promesa es una promesa de generosidad, emoción, juego físico, música, danza krump y ritual. Una cura garantizada para el aburrimiento y la risa. Una joya híbrida de humor salvaje, irónico y salvajemente auténtico.

Rückkehr zu den Anfängen unserer primitiven Ursprünge.

Angesichts des gesellschaftlichen Spiegels unserer Beziehungen zur Welt setzt sich die fabelhafte Kraft des Kollektivs durch. Sieben schräge Clowns, die uns mit ihrer ausdrucksstarken Komik berühren, führen uns zurück in die ferne Zeit der Anfänge der Menschheit. Unsere verstaubten Lernerfahrungen tauchen auf, die Wurzeln werden ausgegraben. Wie hat sich der Mensch von der Wildnis bis heute allmählich entwickelt?

Der Blickwinkel ist sorgfältig gewählt: Fokus auf den Clown und seine reine Verkörperung. Wie sah dieses « Tier » in der Natur aus, bevor es domestiziert wurde? Ein engagiertes Versprechen, das Großzügigkeit, Emotionen, körperliches Spiel, Musik, Krump-Tanz und Rituale verspricht. Abhilfe gegen Langeweile und Lachen sind garantiert. Ein hybrides Juwel mit wildem, grimmigem und wahnsinnig authentischem Humor.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT de Périgueux