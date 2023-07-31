Soirée concert avec le groupe « Alias » AUCUN, 31 juillet 2023, Aucun.

Venez passer un moment festif et gourmand au foodtruck La Po’Potes, animé par « Alias » groupe composé d’une chanteuse guitariste, un percussionniste et un trompettiste, musique latine..

2023-07-31 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-31 22:00:00. EUR.

AUCUN Place Saint Félix

Aucun 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Come and spend a festive and greedy moment at the foodtruck La Po’Potes, animated by « Alias » group composed of a singer-guitarist, a percussionist and a trumpet player, Latin music.

Venga a disfrutar de un momento festivo y goloso en el foodtruck La Po’Potes, animado por « Alias », un grupo compuesto por un cantante-guitarrista, un percusionista y un trompetista, de música latina.

Verbringen Sie einen festlichen und leckeren Moment im Foodtruck La Po’Potes, der von « Alias », einer Gruppe bestehend aus einer Sängerin mit Gitarre, einem Perkussionisten und einem Trompeter, Latin-Musik, musikalisch umrahmt wird.

