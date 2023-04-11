Un podcast comme Aucun AUCUN, 11 avril 2023, Aucun.

Le Tiers Lieu d’Azun vous offre l’opportunité de participer à la création d’un podcast : de sa scénarisation au montage en passant par les méthodes d’enregistrement et la découverte du matériel de son, venez prendre part à ce projet collectif et découvrir toutes les astuces d’un.e vrai.e reporter sonore !

Gaspar, créateur musical et professionnel du son, vous proposera cette fois une introduction aux méthodes d’enregistrement.

Ouvert à tou.te.s et gratuit.

Pour vous inscrire écrivez-nous à info@tierslieudazun.org ou appelez le 09 61 62 63 36..

2023-04-11 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-11 . .

AUCUN Mairie

Aucun 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Le Tiers Lieu d’Azun offers you the opportunity to participate in the creation of a podcast: from the scripting to the editing, through the recording methods and the discovery of the sound equipment, come and take part in this collective project and discover all the tricks of a real sound reporter!

Gaspar, music creator and sound professional, will give you an introduction to recording methods.

Open to all and free.

To register, write to us at info@tierslieudazun.org or call 09 61 62 63 36.

Le Tiers Lieu d’Azun le ofrece la oportunidad de participar en la creación de un podcast: desde el guión hasta el montaje, pasando por los métodos de grabación y el descubrimiento del material de sonido, venga a participar en este proyecto colectivo y descubra todos los trucos de un auténtico reportero sonoro

Gaspar, creador musical y profesional del sonido, le hará una introducción a los métodos de grabación.

Abierto a todos y gratuito.

Para inscribirte, escríbenos a info@tierslieudazun.org o llama al 09 61 62 63 36.

Der Tiers Lieu d’Azun bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, an der Erstellung eines Podcasts teilzunehmen: Vom Drehbuch über die Aufnahmemethoden und die Entdeckung der Tonausrüstung bis hin zum Schnitt – nehmen Sie an diesem Gemeinschaftsprojekt teil und lernen Sie alle Tricks eines echten Tonreporters kennen!

Gaspar, ein Musikdesigner und professioneller Tontechniker, wird Ihnen dieses Mal eine Einführung in die Aufnahmemethoden anbieten.

Die Veranstaltung ist kostenlos und steht allen offen.

Um sich anzumelden, schreiben Sie uns eine E-Mail an info@tierslieudazun.org oder rufen Sie uns an unter 09 61 62 63 36.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-30 par Agence Touristique des vallées de Gavarnie|CDT65