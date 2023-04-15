Exposition: L’Esquisse 2023 Complexe Polyvalent, 15 avril 2023, Aubrives.

Étant organisée par l’association Espace Loisirs, l’Esquisse 2023 accueillera Mme Adeline RHUL en tant qu’invitée d’honneur. horaire d’ouverture: – Samedi 15 Avril: 14h/18h. – Dimanche 16 Avril: 10h/12h – 14h/17h30. Buvette et petite restauration sur place. Entrée gratuite Ouverte à tous. Exposition au Complexe Polyvalent. Pour plus de renseignements: – Tél: 06.88.00.84.73 – Mail: espaceloisir@wanadoo.fr – Facebook: Exposition L’Esquisse.

Complexe Polyvalent Rue Francis Poulenc

Aubrives 08320 Ardennes Grand Est



Being organized by the association Espace Loisirs, the Esquisse 2023 will welcome Mrs Adeline RHUL as guest of honor. Opening hours: – Saturday April 15: 14h/18h. – Sunday April 16th: 10am/12pm – 2pm/5:30pm. Refreshment bar and snacks on site. Free entry Open to all. Exhibition at the Multipurpose Complex. For more information: – Tel: 06.88.00.84.73 – Mail: espaceloisir@wanadoo.fr – Facebook: Exhibition L’Esquisse

Organizada por la asociación Espace Loisirs, la Esquisse 2023 acogerá a la Sra. Adeline RHUL como invitada de honor. Horario de apertura: – Sábado 15 de abril: 14h/18h. – Domingo 16 de abril: 10h/12h – 14h/5h30. Refrescos y tentempiés in situ. Entrada libre y gratuita. Exposición en el Complejo Polivalente. Para más información: – Tel: 06.88.00.84.73 – Mail: espaceloisir@wanadoo.fr – Facebook: Exhibition L’Esquisse

Die Esquisse 2023 wird von der Vereinigung Espace Loisirs organisiert und begrüßt Adeline RHUL als Ehrengast. Öffnungszeiten: – Samstag, 15. April: 14h/18h. – Sonntag, 16. April: 10:00/12:00 Uhr – 14:00/17:30 Uhr. Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort. Freier Eintritt Für alle offen. Ausstellung im « Complexe Polyvalent ». Für weitere Informationen: – Tel: 06.88.00.84.73 – Mail: espaceloisir@wanadoo.fr – Facebook: Exposition L’Esquisse

