L’été chez Trey – Aàgut Auberge Chez Trey Béost, 17 août 2023, Béost.

Béost,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Ces trois voix de femmes jouent une partition multiple allant de la douceur et de la tendresse à la transe. Les percussions ajoutées à ces polyphonies et polyrythmies, apportent une énergie hypnotique puissante qui invite à la danse avant de revenir au minimalisme et la pureté d’un chant ancestral. Puisant dans le répertoire béarnais, Aàgut nous entraînera jusqu’en Galice, suivant la crête qui relie le sud de la France au Nord de l’Espagne..

2023-08-17 fin : 2023-08-17 . EUR.

Auberge Chez Trey

Béost 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



These three women?s voices play a multi-faceted score ranging from gentle and tender to trance-like. Percussion adds a powerful hypnotic energy to these polyphonies and polyrhythms, inviting us to dance before returning to the minimalism and purity of ancestral song. Drawing on the Béarn repertoire, Aàgut will take us all the way to Galicia, following the ridge that links southern France to northern Spain.

Las voces de estas tres mujeres interpretan una partitura múltiple que va de lo suave y tierno al trance. La percusión añadida a estas polifonías y polirritmias aporta una poderosa energía hipnótica que invita a bailar antes de volver al minimalismo y la pureza de un canto ancestral. Inspirándose en el repertorio bearnes, Aàgut nos llevará hasta Galicia, siguiendo la cordillera que une el sur de Francia con el norte de España.

Diese drei Frauenstimmen spielen eine vielfältige Partitur, die von Sanftheit und Zärtlichkeit bis hin zu Trance reicht. Die Perkussion, die zu diesen Polyphonien und Polyrhythmen hinzugefügt wird, bringt eine starke hypnotische Energie mit sich, die zum Tanz einlädt, bevor sie wieder zum Minimalismus und der Reinheit eines uralten Gesangs zurückkehrt. Aàgut, das aus dem Repertoire der Region Béarn schöpft, wird uns bis nach Galizien führen und dabei dem Kamm folgen, der Südfrankreich mit Nordspanien verbindet.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées