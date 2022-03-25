Aubade du bagad Pañvrid Pommerit-le-Vicomte Pommerit-le-Vicomte Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Pommerit-le-Vicomte

Aubade du bagad Pañvrid Pommerit-le-Vicomte, 25 mars 2022, Pommerit-le-Vicomte. Aubade du bagad Pañvrid Salle socio-culturelle Hent Millstreet Pommerit-le-Vicomte

2022-03-25 – 2022-03-25 Salle socio-culturelle Hent Millstreet

Pommerit-le-Vicomte Côtes d’Armor Pommerit-le-Vicomte Aubade du Bagad Pañvrid.

Plus d’infos à venir. bagadpanvrid22@gmail.com http://www.bagad-panvrid.bzh/ Aubade du Bagad Pañvrid.

Plus d’infos à venir. Salle socio-culturelle Hent Millstreet Pommerit-le-Vicomte

dernière mise à jour : 2021-12-15 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor, Pommerit-le-Vicomte Autres Lieu Pommerit-le-Vicomte Adresse Salle socio-culturelle Hent Millstreet Ville Pommerit-le-Vicomte lieuville Salle socio-culturelle Hent Millstreet Pommerit-le-Vicomte Departement Côtes d'Armor

Pommerit-le-Vicomte Pommerit-le-Vicomte Côtes d'Armor https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/pommerit-le-vicomte/

Aubade du bagad Pañvrid Pommerit-le-Vicomte 2022-03-25 was last modified: by Aubade du bagad Pañvrid Pommerit-le-Vicomte Pommerit-le-Vicomte 25 mars 2022 Côtes-d’Armor Pommerit-le-Vicomte

Pommerit-le-Vicomte Côtes d'Armor