Sarthe Un temps fort pour découvrir les productions des enfants des centres de loisirs de la ville du Mans et participer à des ateliers créatifs autour de l’exposition « Au pied du mur, l’enceinte romaine du Mans ».

Visites et ateliers créatifs pour tout public à partir de 14h30.

Visites et ateliers créatifs pour tout public à partir de 14h30.

Gratuit. En partenariat avec le service éducation de la ville du Mans musees@lemans.fr +33 2 43 47 46 45 http://www.lemans.fr/musees Musée Jean-Claude-Boulard – Carré Plantagenêt 2 Rue Claude Blondeau Le Mans

