2 Rue Claude Blondeau Musée Jean-Claude-Boulard – Carré Plantagenêt Le Mans Sarthe Musée Jean-Claude-Boulard – Carré Plantagenêt 2 Rue Claude Blondeau
2023-02-04 – 2023-02-04
Un temps fort pour découvrir les productions des enfants des centres de loisirs de la ville du Mans et participer à des ateliers créatifs autour de l’exposition « Au pied du mur, l’enceinte romaine du Mans ».
Visites et ateliers créatifs pour tout public à partir de 14h30.
Gratuit.
En partenariat avec le service éducation de la ville du Mans
musees@lemans.fr +33 2 43 47 46 45 http://www.lemans.fr/musees
