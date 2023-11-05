RANDO-VÉLO GRATUITE AU PIED DE LA STATUE RIQUET (CÔTÉ CANAL DU MIDI) Toulouse, 5 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Venez pédaler sur la digue du Grand parc Garonne pour cette dernière rando de l’année !.

2023-11-05 fin : 2023-11-05 12:30:00. .

AU PIED DE LA STATUE RIQUET (CÔTÉ CANAL DU MIDI) Allées Jean Jaurès

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Come and pedal along the Grand Parc Garonne dyke for the last ride of the year!

Ven a pedalear por el dique del Grand Parc Garonne en el último paseo del año

Radeln Sie bei dieser letzten Wanderung des Jahres auf dem Deich des Grand Parc Garonne!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE