AU LARGE FESTIVAL 2022 24 & 25 JUIN THÉÂTRE SILVAIN – MARSEILLE L’Équipée présente AU LARGE FESTIVAL – 2ème édition Vendredi 24 et samedi 25 juin au Théâtre Silvain de Marseille, spot de rêve en plein air posé sur la corniche, à partir de 18h. Billets disponibles ici : [https://biglink.to/alf](https://biglink.to/alf) + d’infos par là : [https://aulargefestival.com/programmation](https://aulargefestival.com/programmation) Adresse : Chemin du Pont de la Fausse-Monnaie Corniche J-F Kennedy, 13007 Marseille **PROGRAMMATION** _VENDREDI 24 JUIN_ : ▪️ Khara / Rap français hybride [https://cutt.ly/OFdGbzu](https://cutt.ly/OFdGbzu) [https://www.facebook.com/kharastralgang](https://www.facebook.com/kharastralgang) ▪️ Benjamin Epps / Rap français [https://cutt.ly/dFdGAhJ](https://cutt.ly/dFdGAhJ) [https://www.facebook.com/BenjaminEppsOff](https://www.facebook.com/BenjaminEppsOff) ▪️ Nu Genea / Disco-funk Napolitain – Live Band [https://cutt.ly/HFdGKkV](https://cutt.ly/HFdGKkV) [https://www.facebook.com/NuGenea](https://www.facebook.com/NuGenea) ▪️ Irène Drésel / Techno [https://cutt.ly/cFdGXSn](https://cutt.ly/cFdGXSn) [https://www.facebook.com/irenedreselofficial](https://www.facebook.com/irenedreselofficial) _SAMEDI 25 JUIN:_ ▪️ Cymatic / Rap français, Hip-hop Jazzy [https://cutt.ly/SFdG55b](https://cutt.ly/SFdG55b) [https://www.facebook.com/CymaticNoStress](https://www.facebook.com/CymaticNoStress) ▪️ Makala / Rap français [https://cutt.ly/lFdG2SQ](https://cutt.ly/lFdG2SQ) [https://www.facebook.com/Makalaveli](https://www.facebook.com/Makalaveli) ▪️ Altin Gün / Pop, Rock, Folk psychédelique [https://cutt.ly/zFdHj23](https://cutt.ly/zFdHj23) [https://www.facebook.com/altingunband](https://www.facebook.com/altingunband) INFORMATIONS PRATIQUES THÉÂTRE SILVAIN Chemin du Pont de la Fausse-Monnaie Corniche J-F Kennedy, 13007 Marseille HORAIRES : Ouverture des portes : 18h Début des concerts : 19h Food trucks de qualité Bar spécial summer ACCÈS : Pas de parking voiture Parking vélo & scooter gardienné Bus : 61 – 73 – 80 – 83 Bar et restauration sur place BILLETTERIE : Tarif : à partir de 20€ – [https://biglink.to/alf](https://biglink.to/alf) [www.aulargefestival.com](http://www.aulargefestival.com)

