*sur inscription
Le dressing solidaire organise en octobre 2 ateliers
AU LAB’ 7 avenue Edouard Vaillant 93500Pantin Mairie – Hoche Pantin 93500 Seine-Saint-Denis Île-de-France
Les Samedis 15 et 22 octobre de 10h30 à 13h et de 14h à 16h30
Le Dressing solidaire organise deux ateliers au LAB
Inscription au 07 81 59 56 26
