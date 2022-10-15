TROUVER SON LOOK POUR DECROCHER UN JOB AU LAB’, 15 octobre 2022, Pantin.

TROUVER SON LOOK POUR DECROCHER UN JOB 15 et 22 octobre AU LAB’
*sur inscription
Le dressing solidaire organise en octobre 2 ateliers

AU LAB’ 7 avenue Edouard Vaillant 93500Pantin Mairie – Hoche Pantin 93500 Seine-Saint-Denis Île-de-France

TROUVER SON LOOK POUR DECROCHER UN JOB

Les Samedis 15 et 22 octobre de 10h30 à 13h et de 14h à 16h30

Le Dressing solidaire organise deux ateliers au LAB
7-9 Avenue Edouard Vaillant
93500 Pantin

Inscription au 07 81 59 56 26


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-10-15T10:30:00+02:00
2022-10-22T16:30:00+02:00