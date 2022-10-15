TROUVER SON LOOK POUR DECROCHER UN JOB AU LAB’ Pantin Catégories d’évènement: Pantin

Seine-Saint-Denis

TROUVER SON LOOK POUR DECROCHER UN JOB AU LAB’, 15 octobre 2022, Pantin. TROUVER SON LOOK POUR DECROCHER UN JOB 15 et 22 octobre AU LAB’

*sur inscription

Le dressing solidaire organise en octobre 2 ateliers AU LAB’ 7 avenue Edouard Vaillant 93500Pantin Mairie – Hoche Pantin 93500 Seine-Saint-Denis Île-de-France TROUVER SON LOOK POUR DECROCHER UN JOB Les Samedis 15 et 22 octobre de 10h30 à 13h et de 14h à 16h30 Le Dressing solidaire organise deux ateliers au LAB

7-9 Avenue Edouard Vaillant

93500 Pantin Inscription au 07 81 59 56 26

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-10-15T10:30:00+02:00

2022-10-22T16:30:00+02:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Pantin, Seine-Saint-Denis Autres Lieu AU LAB' Adresse 7 avenue Edouard Vaillant 93500Pantin Mairie - Hoche Ville Pantin lieuville AU LAB' Pantin Departement Seine-Saint-Denis

AU LAB' Pantin Seine-Saint-Denis https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/pantin/

TROUVER SON LOOK POUR DECROCHER UN JOB AU LAB’ 2022-10-15 was last modified: by TROUVER SON LOOK POUR DECROCHER UN JOB AU LAB’ AU LAB' 15 octobre 2022 AU LAB' Pantin pantin

Pantin Seine-Saint-Denis