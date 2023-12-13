Cinéma : Rien à Perdre Au cinéma Agnès Varda Capvern Catégories d’Évènement: Capvern

Au cinéma Agnès Varda Capvern, 13 décembre 2023, Capvern. Drame de Delphine Deloget

Avec Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Durée : 1h52.

2023-12-13 20:30:00

Au cinéma Agnès Varda CAPVERN LES BAINS

Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Drama by Delphine Deloget

With Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Running time: 1 hour 52 minutes Drama de Delphine Deloget

Con Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Duración: 1 hora 52 minutos Drama von Delphine Deloget

Mit Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17

