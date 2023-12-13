Cinéma : Rien à Perdre Au cinéma Agnès Varda Capvern
Cinéma : Rien à Perdre Au cinéma Agnès Varda Capvern, 13 décembre 2023, Capvern.
Capvern,Hautes-Pyrénées
Drame de Delphine Deloget
Avec Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter
Durée : 1h52.
2023-12-13 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-13 . .
Au cinéma Agnès Varda CAPVERN LES BAINS
Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Drama by Delphine Deloget
With Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter
Running time: 1 hour 52 minutes
Drama de Delphine Deloget
Con Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter
Duración: 1 hora 52 minutos
Drama von Delphine Deloget
Mit Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter
Dauer: 1h52
