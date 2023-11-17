Cinéma : Last Dance Au cinéma Agnès Varda Capvern
Cinéma : Last Dance Au cinéma Agnès Varda Capvern, 17 novembre 2023, Capvern.
Capvern,Hautes-Pyrénées
Comédie de Delphine Lehericey
Avec François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot
Durée : 1h23.
2023-11-17 20:30:00
Au cinéma Agnès Varda CAPVERN LES BAINS
Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Comedy by Delphine Lehericey
With François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot
Running time: 1h23
Comedia de Delphine Lehericey
Protagonizada por François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot
Duración: 1 hora 23 minutos
Komödie von Delphine Lehericey
Mit François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot
Dauer: 1h23
