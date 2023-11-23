BALKANIK PROJECT AU CHAT NOIR Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

BALKANIK PROJECT Jeudi 23 novembre, 23h00 AU CHAT NOIR

Joyeuse jazz-manouche band nantaise qui réinvente le style tsigane traditionnel pour vous faire voyager à travers des rythmes endiablés. Leur philosophie ? « Don’t worry, be Gipsy ! »

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T23:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T23:59:00+01:00

jazz manouche band festif