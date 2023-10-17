Cinéma Au centre culturel de la maison du savoir Saint-Laurent-de-Neste, 17 octobre 2023, Saint-Laurent-de-Neste.

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste,Hautes-Pyrénées

« Coup de Chance »

Woody Allen – Thriller, Romance, Drame, Comédie – 1h33

Fanny et Jean ont tout du couple idéal : épanouis dans leur vie professionnelle, ils habitent un magnifique appartement dans les beaux quartiers de Paris et semblent amoureux comme au premier jour. Mais lorsque Fanny croise, par hasard, Alain, ancien camarade de lycée, elle est aussitôt chavirée. Ils se revoient très vite et se rapprochent de plus en plus…

Le dernier film de Woody Allen..

2023-10-17 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-17 . .

Au centre culturel de la maison du savoir SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



« Coup de Chance

Woody Allen – Thriller, Romance, Drama, Comedy – 1h33

Fanny and Jean have all the makings of an ideal couple: fulfilled in their professional lives, they live in a magnificent apartment in the beautiful districts of Paris and seem to be as much in love as the day they met. But when Fanny runs into Alain, an old high school friend, she’s immediately smitten. They soon see each other again and grow ever closer?

Woody Allen’s latest film.

« Un golpe de suerte

Woody Allen – Suspense, Romance, Drama, Comedia – 1h33

Fanny y Jean tienen todos los ingredientes de una pareja ideal: realizados en su vida profesional, viven en un magnífico piso en los bellos barrios de París y parecen tan enamorados como el primer día. Pero cuando Fanny se cruza con Alain, un antiguo amigo del colegio, se queda prendada de él. Pronto vuelven a verse y se hacen cada vez más íntimos..

La última película de Woody Allen.

« Glücksfall »

Woody Allen – Thriller, Romanze, Drama, Komödie – 1 Std. 33 Min

Fanny und Jean haben alles, was man sich von einem idealen Paar wünscht: Sie sind beruflich erfolgreich, leben in einer wunderschönen Wohnung in den besten Vierteln von Paris und scheinen wie am ersten Tag verliebt zu sein. Doch als Fanny zufällig ihrem alten Schulkameraden Alain begegnet, ist sie sofort hin und weg. Die beiden sehen sich bald wieder und kommen sich immer näher?

Der letzte Film von Woody Allen.

