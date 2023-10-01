bal trad au bourg, Thézac (47)
bal trad au bourg, Thézac (47), 1 octobre 2023, .
bal trad Dimanche 1 octobre, 15h00 au bourg, Thézac (47) 5 euros
Bal traditionnel avec musiciens en scène ouverte.
source : événement bal trad publié sur AgendaTrad
au bourg, Thézac (47) au bourg, 47370 Thézac, France [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/44096 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-01T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-01T18:30:00+02:00
2023-10-01T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-01T18:30:00+02:00
baltrad balfolk