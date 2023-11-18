Diner – Spectacle Au Bourg Castella
Castella,Lot-et-Garonne
Soirée couscous avec Kolyani, danseuse orientale Egyptienne.
Suivi d’une initiation à la danse à la fin du spectacle.
Menu : Apéritif
Couscous
Dessert
Vin et café compris
Réservation et règlement avant le 10 novembre..
2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 23:30:00.
Au Bourg Salle des fêtes
Castella 47340 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Couscous evening with Egyptian belly dancer Kolyani.
Followed by a dance initiation at the end of the show.
Menu : Aperitif
Couscous
Dessert
Wine and coffee included
Reservations and payment by November 10.
Noche de cuscús con la bailarina egipcia Kolyani.
Seguido de una introducción a la danza al final del espectáculo.
Menú : Aperitivo
Cuscús
Postre
Vino y café incluidos
Reservas y pago antes del 10 de noviembre.
Couscous-Abend mit Kolyani, einer ägyptischen Bauchtänzerin.
Gefolgt von einer Tanzeinführung am Ende der Vorstellung.
Menü: Aperitif
Couscous
Dessert
Wein und Kaffee inbegriffen
Reservierung und Bezahlung bis zum 10. November.
