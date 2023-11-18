Diner – Spectacle Au Bourg Castella, 18 novembre 2023, Castella.

Castella,Lot-et-Garonne

Soirée couscous avec Kolyani, danseuse orientale Egyptienne.

Suivi d’une initiation à la danse à la fin du spectacle.

Menu : Apéritif

Couscous

Dessert

Vin et café compris

Réservation et règlement avant le 10 novembre..

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 23:30:00. EUR.

Au Bourg Salle des fêtes

Castella 47340 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Couscous evening with Egyptian belly dancer Kolyani.

Followed by a dance initiation at the end of the show.

Menu : Aperitif

Couscous

Dessert

Wine and coffee included

Reservations and payment by November 10.

Noche de cuscús con la bailarina egipcia Kolyani.

Seguido de una introducción a la danza al final del espectáculo.

Menú : Aperitivo

Cuscús

Postre

Vino y café incluidos

Reservas y pago antes del 10 de noviembre.

Couscous-Abend mit Kolyani, einer ägyptischen Bauchtänzerin.

Gefolgt von einer Tanzeinführung am Ende der Vorstellung.

Menü: Aperitif

Couscous

Dessert

Wein und Kaffee inbegriffen

Reservierung und Bezahlung bis zum 10. November.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par OT du Grand Villeneuvois – CDT47