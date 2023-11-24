DRAG SHOW PRÉSENTÉ PAR EVA PORÉE ATTRAPE-RÊVE Rennes Catégories d’Évènement: Ille-et-Vilaine

DRAG SHOW PRÉSENTÉ PAR EVA PORÉE

Vendredi 24 novembre, 19h30

ATTRAPE-RÊVE

ATTRAPE-RÊVE
37 rue Saint-Melaine, 35000 Rennes
Rennes 35000 Centre
Ille-et-Vilaine
Bretagne

L'attrape-rêve, un tout nouveau venu sur la scène LGBT rennaise!

Découvrez un univers pour tous

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T21:30:00+01:00

2023-11-24T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T21:30:00+01:00

drag show

Catégories d'Évènement:
Ille-et-Vilaine, Rennes

Lieu
ATTRAPE-RÊVE

Adresse
37 rue Saint-Melaine, 35000 Rennes

Ville
Rennes

