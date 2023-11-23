LOST ROAD ATOMIC’S CAFÉ Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

LOST ROAD Jeudi 23 novembre, 20h30 ATOMIC’S CAFÉ

Power trio de rock anglais emmené par une chanteuse aux racines pop et celtiques.

Facebook

Instagram

Vidéo

ATOMIC’S CAFÉ 6 cours Olivier de Clisson, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire 0249093244 [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/LostRoadOfficiel »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@lost_road_officiel) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/356022909_289294883604025_2297079153854172880_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=-eIIfoXzB-cAX8HwXJm&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCDXLl2chVwfSUaTcBdzpTWP1jpCmjgdHT4xBRA8BWVcA&oe=6507C178 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lost_road_officiel/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/lost_road_officiel/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Lost Road », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « ud83dudd25 Notre nouveau single « I’M THE MAN », exclusivitu00e9 de notre premier album « AWAKENING » ud83dudd25nnUn gros merci pour votre soutien, u00e7a nous fait chaud au coeur ud83dudc99nnud83duddd3ufe0f On vous dit u00e0 demain 21h au Poum Poum T’Chak pour notre release party ! ud83cudf89 nnChant : Andru00e9a-Aziliz MevelnGuitare : Amaury HamonnBatterie : Victor LebastardnBasse : Axel BoutrouennSon et mixage : Paul Bodet & Anton BrachetnMastering : Valentin Bu00e9runnLiquid Show : Malek ChorfinImage : Off LightnMontage : Axel Boutroue & Olivia Lu00e9ru00e8snnu2764ufe0f Nous remercions chaleureusement tous.tes les contributeur.ice.s pour leur soutien, gru00e2ce auquel l’album « AWAKENING » peut voir le jour, et merci u00e9galement au Poum Poum Tu2019Chak !nnParoles : nnIu2019m the man the one you wantnAnd Iu2019ll always be there, whether you like it or notnI shout really loudnI never hide in the crowdnDonu2019t you ever try to cut me shortnTrust me I got hella supportnnIu2019m the man the one you wantnAnd Iu2019ll always be there, whether you like it or notnI shout really loudnI never hide in the crowdnDonu2019t you ever try to cut me shortnTrust me I got hella supportnnIu2019m a man a real onenFilled with testosteronenI like to drive in sports carsnI wanna be seen from afarnnIu2019m the man the one you wantnAnd Iu2019ll always be there, whether you like it or notnI shout really loudnI never hide in the crowdnDonu2019t you ever try to cut me shortnTrust me I got hella supportnnIu2019m a man a real onenAnd I have a thing for gunsnIf youu2019re not my skin type you should runnRun! Cause I love to kill for funnnnn#LostRoad #music #rock #rockmusic #rockband #nantes #clip #imthemann#nantes #newrelease #releaseparty #rock #rockfrance #album #music #livemusic », « type »: « video », « title »: « Lost Road – « I’m the Man » (Official Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/vYtqiITQEwY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYtqiITQEwY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5wCMV5Ui_aBtL51aVunSeQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/vYtqiITQEwY?si=ZNuQmrw26sGhc01c »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

Rock Anglais