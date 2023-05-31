L’esTRAde – Cosmos – Rencontre et parcours culturels Lorène Plé 14 rue Guy Velay, 31 mai 2023, Athis-Val de Rouvre.

Découverte d’une sélection de catalogues d’artistes, de livres et de ressources numériques en lien avec l’exposition « Cosmos » à la Médiathèque d’Athis de l’Orne.

Au programme :

1 – Rencontre publique avec l’artiste invitée Lorène Plé

2 – Visite commentée de l’exposition « Cosmos » par Anne Cartel, responsable du pôle expositions, événements/mécénat au Frac Normandie

3 – Visite du Jardin intérieur à Ciel Ouvert suivi d’un moment convivial autour d’un goûter printanier.

4 – Animation : « Si tu sèmes des cosmos, tu récoltes des galaxies »

Dans le cadre de l’exposition « Cosmos », la population d’Athis de l’Orne (les habitant-es, les écolier-es et les résident-es de l’EHPAD Sacré Coeur) est invitée à récupérer des graines de cosmos et les semer au début de l’exposition.

Une campagne de photographies de l’évolution des cosmos sera proposée aux participant-es et fera l’objet d’une restitution..

2023-05-31 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-31 16:30:00. .

14 rue Guy Velay ATHIS DE L ORNE

Athis-Val de Rouvre 61430 Orne Normandie



Discovery of a selection of artists’ catalogs, books and digital resources related to the exhibition « Cosmos » at the Media Library of Athis de l’Orne.

On the program:

1 – Public meeting with the invited artist Lorène Plé

2 – Guided tour of the exhibition « Cosmos » by Anne Cartel, in charge of the exhibitions, events and patronage department at Frac Normandie

3 – Visit of the Indoor Garden at Ciel Ouvert followed by a convivial moment around a spring snack.

4 – Animation: « If you sow cosmos, you harvest galaxies »

Within the framework of the exhibition « Cosmos », the population of Athis de l’Orne (the inhabitants, the schoolchildren and the residents of the EHPAD Sacré Coeur) is invited to collect cosmos seeds and to sow them at the beginning of the exhibition.

A campaign of photographs of the evolution of cosmos will be proposed to the participants and will be the subject of a restitution.

Descubrimiento de una selección de catálogos de artistas, libros y recursos digitales relacionados con la exposición « Cosmos » en la Mediateca Athis de l’Orne.

En el programa

1 – Encuentro público con la artista invitada Lorène Plé

2 – Visita guiada a la exposición « Cosmos » por Anne Cartel, responsable del departamento de exposiciones, eventos y mecenazgo del Frac Normandie

3 – Visita del Jardín interior a cielo abierto seguida de un momento de convivencia en torno a un tentempié primaveral.

4 – Animación: « Si siembras cosmos, cosechas galaxias »

En el marco de la exposición « Cosmos », se invita a la población de Athis de l’Orne (habitantes, escolares y residentes del EHPAD Sacré Coeur) a recoger semillas de cosmos y sembrarlas al principio de la exposición.

Se propondrá a los participantes una campaña de fotografías de la evolución del cosmos, que será objeto de una restitución.

Entdeckung einer Auswahl an Künstlerkatalogen, Büchern und digitalen Ressourcen im Zusammenhang mit der Ausstellung « Cosmos » in der Mediathek von Athis de l’Orne.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

1 – Öffentliches Treffen mit der eingeladenen Künstlerin Lorène Plé

2 – Kommentierte Besichtigung der Ausstellung « Cosmos » durch Anne Cartel, Leiterin der Abteilung Ausstellungen, Veranstaltungen/Mäzenat am Frac Normandie

3 – Besuch des Jardin intérieur à Ciel Ouvert mit anschließendem gemütlichen Beisammensein bei einem frühlingshaften Imbiss.

4 – Animation: « Wenn du Kosmos säst, erntest du Galaxien »

Im Rahmen der Ausstellung « Cosmos » ist die Bevölkerung von Athis de l’Orne (Einwohner/innen, Schüler/innen und Bewohner/innen des Pflegeheims Sacré Coeur) eingeladen, Kosmos-Samen zu sammeln und sie zu Beginn der Ausstellung auszusäen.

Eine Fotokampagne über die Entwicklung des Kosmos wird den Teilnehmern angeboten und ausgewertet.

