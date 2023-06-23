Performance dansée – The Weird Sisters’Project Athis de l’Orne, 23 juin 2023, Athis-Val de Rouvre.

Athis-Val de Rouvre,Orne

2ème partenariat avec le Centre Chorégraphique National de Caen en Normandie, Le Jardin Intérieur à Ciel Ouvert, le Caillou à la Roche d’Oëtre

Représentation de The Weird Sisters’ Project d’Alban Richard avec les artistes Mélanie Giffard, Nicolas Chaignaud et Max Fossati.

The Weird Sister’s Project est une performance dansée. Trois hommes, femmes, trois démons de la destinée, posés sur des socles au milieu du parcours des visiteurs.

Les performeurs construisent une lente danse rituelle inspirée des danses traditionnelles d’Asie du Sud-Est. Deux heures durant, ils sculptent l’espace et le temps à partir de contraintes de mouvement imposées à leurs corps, comme à leurs visages.

Telles les sorcières haranguant MacBeth, il faudra franchir ce lieu fantôme.

Parking obligatoire rue du Pont-Cel.

2023-06-23 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-23 . .

Athis de l’Orne Le Jardin à Ciel Ouvert

Athis-Val de Rouvre 61430 Orne Normandie



2nd partnership with the National Choreographic Center of Caen in Normandy, Le Jardin Intérieur à Ciel Ouvert, le Caillou à la Roche d’Oëtre

Performance of The Weird Sisters’ Project by Alban Richard with the artists Mélanie Giffard, Nicolas Chaignaud and Max Fossati.

The Weird Sister’s Project is a danced performance. Three men, women, three demons of destiny, placed on pedestals in the middle of the visitors’ path.

The performers build a slow ritual dance inspired by traditional dances of Southeast Asia. For two hours, they sculpt space and time from the constraints of movement imposed on their bodies and faces.

Like the witches haranguing MacBeth, they must cross this ghostly place.

Obligatory parking on rue du Pont-Cel

2ª colaboración con el Centre Chorégraphique National de Caen en Normandie, Le Jardin Intérieur à Ciel Ouvert, le Caillou à la Roche d’Oëtre

Representación del proyecto The Weird Sisters de Alban Richard con los artistas Mélanie Giffard, Nicolas Chaignaud y Max Fossati.

The Weird Sister’s Project es un espectáculo de danza. Tres hombres, tres mujeres, tres demonios del destino, colocados sobre pedestales en medio del recorrido del visitante.

Los intérpretes construyen una lenta danza ritual inspirada en las danzas tradicionales del sudeste asiático. Durante dos horas, esculpen el espacio y el tiempo a partir de las limitaciones de movimiento impuestas a sus cuerpos y rostros.

Como las brujas que arengaban a MacBeth, deben atravesar este lugar fantasmal.

Aparcamiento obligatorio en la rue du Pont-Cel

2. Partnerschaft mit dem Centre Chorégraphique National de Caen en Normandie, Le Jardin Intérieur à Ciel Ouvert, Le Caillou à la Roche d’Oëtre

Aufführung von Alban Richards The Weird Sisters’ Project mit den Künstlern Mélanie Giffard, Nicolas Chaignaud und Max Fossati.

The Weird Sister’s Project ist eine getanzte Performance. Drei Männer, Frauen, drei Dämonen des Schicksals, die auf Sockeln in der Mitte des Besucherparcours stehen.

Die Performer bauen einen langsamen rituellen Tanz auf, der von traditionellen Tänzen aus Südostasien inspiriert ist. Zwei Stunden lang formen sie Raum und Zeit anhand von Bewegungszwängen, die ihren Körpern und Gesichtern auferlegt sind.

Wie die Hexen, die MacBeth anpöbeln, müssen Sie diesen gespenstischen Ort durchqueren.

Parkplatzpflicht in der Rue du Pont-Cel

